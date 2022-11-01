Elder statesman, Mbazulike Amechi dies at 93

Pamela Eboh Awka and By Cosmas Chukwu , Enugu

The First Republic minister for Aviation, Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi is dead.

The only surviving Nationalist that fought for the independence of Nigeria passed on at the earlier hours of Tuesday November 1st at his country home in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state at the age of 93.

Amaechi who is fondly addressed as “The Boy Is Good ‘ by late President of Nigeria Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe after he blocked the attempt to kill him (Azikiwe) at a political meeting during the first republic had in a recent interview regretted that those reasons for which him and his compatriots fought for the independence of Nigeria is yet to be actualized sixty two year after.

The first son of Amechi, Ezeana Tagbo Amechi who announced his death in a statement said,

“With total deference to the will of the Almighty God , the Ume Amaechi Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu kindred of Amine Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather Chief Mbazuruike Amechi (Dara Akunwafo) , Nationalist and first Republic minister for Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who transited peacefully in the early hours of today November 1st 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived , the lives that he touched and his service to God and country and we respectfully ask you to keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time ” he said

President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to the Amaechi family, the government and people of Anambra State and Ohaneze Ndigbo on the passing of Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, elder statesman, First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation.

The President joins them and other Nigerians in mourning a great patriot who believed deeply in a united Nigeria, and continued to work for its progress, undeterred by his age and personal circumstances.

President Buhari has very fond memories of his recent meetings with the respected Nationalist, in November 2021 in Abuja and May 2022 in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, and these words of his on November 19, still resonate:

”I don’t want to leave this planet without peace returning to my country. I believe in one big, united Nigeria, a force in Africa. Mr President, I want you to be remembered as a person who saw Nigeria burning, and you quenched the fire.”

Extolling the frankness, wisdom, honesty and advice of Amaechi on the situation in the South Eastern part of the country and the way forward, the President affirms that the nonagenarian will also be remembered for his warmth, values and devotion to the service of the nation.

President Buhari prays for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all who mourn.



also,The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has mourned the demise of an elder statesman, and First Republic Aviation Minister of Nigeria, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

In a statement released in Abuja by the Atiku Media Office, Wazirin Adamawa extolled the sterling qualities of the nationalist for his sacrifices in the struggle for the liberation of Nigeria from colonial rule; and subsequent services to the nation’s development as Aviation minister, and elder statesman.

“Chief Mbazuluike was an outstanding nationalist, Pan-Africanist extraordinaire and a great associate and friend of the African legend, Nelson Mandela. His contributions to the independence of Nigeria, South Africa, and others from foreign domination and aparthied rule will occupy prominent space in the story of African emancipation.”

Atiku said.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer urge Nigerians not to forget, but be rather grateful to the generation of these our heroes past, which Mbazuluike Amaechi represented for their love for our country and learn from them, the values of patience, selflessness, patriotism and national unity without which our nation cannot endure into greatness.

Atiku Abubakar on behalf of his family and political associates nationwide, commiserates with the Amaechi family, the Government and people of Anambra State, Ndigbo and indeed all who knew and cherished the outstanding contributions Mbazuluike.

Also, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has decried the death of one of Nigeria’s foremost patriots and an illustrious son of Igboland, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Chief Amechi, former Minister of Aviation in the First Republic and an unrepentant member of the Zikist Movement who was popularly called, “the boy is good”, passed on November 1, 2022, at 93, according to a statement by Ezeana Tagbo Amechi on behalf of his family.

Chief Amechi, the Governor said, was an advocate of socio-political inclusiveness of the Igbo in the Nigerian political firmament as well as an apostle of equity, justice and fairness.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor said his principal regretted that Chief Amechi passed on when his fatherly counsel was needed most, noting that those mourning his death should be consoled by the fact that the former Secretary of the youth wing of the defunct NCNC led a good and fulfilled life of service to God, community, state, country and mankind as a whole.

Governor Uzodimma who further noted that Chief Amechi’s message of equity, fairness and justice resonated well across all the length and breadth of the country, said there is much to gain and learn from all that the deceased espoused while he was alive.

The Governor therefore commiserated with the entire Amechi family in Amihe Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Igbo Nation and Nigerians in general, over Chief Amechi’s death, and prayed God to grant the family, friends and well wishers, the fortitude to bear the loss. Also, he prayed God for the repose of he soul of the deceased.

Similarly, Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed sadness over the passing of Elder Statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Dara Mbazulike Amechi.

Amechi died at the early hours of Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at 93 years.

Soludo in his condolence through his Press Secretary described the late elder statesman as an outstanding patriot and nationalist who served the nation diligently.

While saying that Amechi lived an impactful and exemplary life worthy of commendation, the governor added, “Mbazulike Amechi was a renowned Nationalist, an active and staunch voice in the zikist movement as well as an accomplished elder statesman.

“His death is not just a loss to his community, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state and Anambra State, but also a monumental loss to Ndigbo and the Nigerian Nation.”

The statement further said, “the Governor, therefore, on behalf of the Government and people of Anambra State commiserates with the Mbazulike family over the irreparable loss

On his part, the former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife described Amaechi”s death as the death of the last man standing adding that with his demise the last of the Icons have left the stage.

He said? “Ahhh my God this is the last man standing and the last of our Icons that laid their lives for the independence of Nigeria and they have all gone with the death of Mbazuruike Amaechi”

“I cannot say much at this point because Amaechi is going fulfilled that he offered his fatherly and elderly advise for a better Nigeria and it’s leadership problems before going”

“But is however sad that our present day politicians are yet to harken to the voice of elders including Amaechi and this is unfortunate”

“The only patching gift Nigerians should give to Amaechi and the rest of our heroes past is to ensure free , fair and credible electoral process as we as electing a government that is non sectional, without religious bigotry and treat everyone fairly without sentiments.”

Also a Member representing Nnewi South/ North and Ekwusigo constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Chris Azubogu described the death of Chief Mbazulike Amechi as a great loss to Ndi Anambra, Igbo race and Nigeria in general.

“Your voice had continued to be heard resoundingly on matters of national importance cum nation-building to this day is an affirmation of your ardent belief in the Nigeria project, even when we are not where we ought to be at the moment.

“You have always strived to leave our environment better than you met it.

As an old war horse who represented our federal constituency at the Federal House of Representatives in the First Republic, you remain a source of inspiration to your successors including my very self.”

“I had always drawn inspiration from your fatherly advice and suggestions on how best to go about certain issues as it concerns my representation of our people.”

“You are not only one of our constituency or Ndigbo’s best export to the world, but an emphatic statement that ours are a people with the courage to do the right thing.

Your dead is a monumental lost to entire humanity”

Meanwhile when this reporter visited the country home of Amechi sympathizers were already thronging the place to sympathise with the family.

They were also seen in groups wearing long faces, some folding their hands on chest, some others placing their hands on their hears as they discussed the sad development.

.Ohanaeze mourns First Republic Aviation Minister, Amechi

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia has expressed the sentiments of the group, joining numerous well-wishers both at home and in the Diaspora to mourn a quintessential Igbo Titan, icon and trail blazer, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor) aka,The Boy is Good, as he bows out after eventful years on earth.

Dr Ogbonnia said that “Ohaaeze Ndigbo recalls with freshness how Dara mortgaged the bloom of his youth to fight for Nigerian independence. On several occasions, he was arrested and detained by the colonial authorities and in more than two occasions he preferred imprisonment instead of bowing to the oppressors. Other courageous youths who volunteered in that sacred obligation include Osita Agwuna, Nduka Eze, Mokwugo Okoye, Raji Abdallah, Ikenna Nzimiro, Anthony Enahoro, among others.”

“What really added to the Amaechi mystique was that the more the incarceration, the more popular The Boy is Good became. It is a tribute to a rare courage, uncompromising principle, sacrifice, stoic heroism, patriotic dispositions and extra-ordinary faith in the struggle for Nigerian independence that earned Amaechi the Member of the Parliament at a very young age of 29, parliamentary Secretary and subsequently the Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the First Republic.

“When last the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON paid a courtesy call on Amaechi, we were happy to discover that those passionate, revolutionary, oratorical, edifying zest and robust intellect that characterize freedom fighters were still very intact in him.

“It is regrettable that the last wish Chief Amaechi presented to President Muhammadu Buhari was rebuffed; Amaechi made his way to Aso Rock and pleaded that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to him on trust. Secondly, Amaechi, on hearing that Buhari was to visit Ebonyi State, earlier this year, in spite of his old age, reactivated his combative paws and reflexes to meet Mr. President. At Abakiliki, Chief Amaechi in an uncommon oratorical skill, spoke pointedly but passionately to President Buhari on why Nnamdi Kanu should be released to him. Furthermore, Amaechi’s voice waxed eloquent to the universal advocacy that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president in Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze averred that “Mbazulike’s roles in public life were diverse. In 1963, when the obnoxious Apartheid regime in South Africa was at its peak, in connivance with Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the freedom fighter, Dr. Nelson Mandela escaped South Africa and the home of Chief Amaechi, in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, was considered the most suitable; perhaps because both of them shared common experiences in colonial pathologies. Mandela stayed in Ukpor for about six months. It was on departure from Lagos in 1963 that the Apartheid regime traced him and arrested him on arrival at Johannesburg. And today, Mandela, Azikiwe, Osita Agwuna, Nduka Eze, Mokwugo Okoye, Raji Abdallah, Ikenna Nzimiro, Anthony Enahoro, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, Amaechi , etc have joined the Saints Triumphant and have gained freedom from the Nigerian provenance, full of corruption, injustice, inexplicable oddities and vicious circles.”

Dr Ogbonnia disclosed that “Obiozor is deeply pained over this irreparable loss; but adds that the life of Amaechi is a veritable lesson in uprightness, selflessness and heroism.”

He prayed on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the Igbo sons and daughters, that the Almighty will grant the soul of Chief Mbazulike Amaechi an eternal rest in his bosom.