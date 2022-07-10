Eldel- Kabir: Abuja residents lament high cost of rams, transport fares

.Learn to live together, explore new technology for greater opportunities, Buhari tells youths

ODUNITAN AYENI, Abuja

The Eldel- Kabir festival marks the importance of obedience and sacrifice as epitomised by the Prophet Ibrahim who, according to Islamic belief, was asked to kill his son by God, and was willing to obey the order until Allah replaced the sacrifice with a ram.

This necessitates the killing of ram in the remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah yearly.

In Gwagwalada Ram market, a big size ram is sold between N200 to 250 thousand naira only.

Abdulrahaman Angulu, is a Ram seller at the market. According to him, this year, ram cost more than the last year because of the high cost of the diesel to move the truck.

He said that last year they paid about N200,000 as against N600,000 just for transportation alone. Cost of transporting a unit of ram was #1,000 but it had skyrocketed to almost #3,000 this year.

According to him, “This has definitely pushed the price up in the market. We have various prices now, unlike last year the one of N150,000 is now N200,000 and we also have categories of the ram, like N200,000, N180,000, N150,000, N120,000, N100,000, N90,000 and the least is N60,000.”

On his part, a ram buyer at the same Gwagwalada Ram market, Mallam Haruna said, people don’t have enough money to buy whatever they want now, because the money that comes in is small, while government is not helping the matter, with poor salary.

He said, “The ram that I bought last year was N80,000, but now like last year’s size that I just priced is N120,000, where are we heading to in our country.”

Alhaji Kabiru Kaura popularly known as Mai-Rago, who is the Chairman Animal Seller’s Association, Gwagwalada Branch, FCT, Abuja, said, “things are costly now in the market, may be that is why people are not coming to buy much ram. Anyway we thank Almighty Allah that made us to witness this year’s celebration.

“Most of the rams are not very costly, we have like N60,000, N90,000, N140,000, N210,000. I even sold cow for N500,000 – N1,500,000.

“I appeal to our Government to reduced the cost of commodities in the market to ease the burden of our people.”

Meanwhile, when Daily Champion visited several other areas such as Jude, Wazobia and Peace parks in the area, travelers also lamented high cost of transportation from Gwagwalada to the southern parts of the country.

Yakubu Olawale, a ticket writer at one of the parks said, “For road transportation now in Nigeria, people are afraid to travel. Like past years now, a day to Sallah, the passengers would have mobbed our park to travel. Similarly, passengers complained about the activities of the kidnappers on the roads.”

A student at one of the parks who wanted to board a car to Ilorin told Champion that transport fare from Abuja to Ilorin is currently N13,000, while appealing to the park officials to collect N9,000 because it was her first time in the park.

Another park attendant, Busayo Ezekiel, said that the cause of the hardship in the nation now is the government. He said, “I was a technician before I joined motor park touting. We were carrying Enugu bound passengers between Six and Seven thousand naira, while Lagos is a place of Sallah. That’s why we charge as much as Nine thousand naira because they celebrate Sallah and Enugu people are Christians and there are no many passengers going there to celebrate Sallah.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another, urging more travels, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

Buhari, who received members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura at his country home, said regular interface and broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

“Thank you so much for coming to see me. I have been away from home since Sallah celebration a year ago. And my attention has been on Nigeria, which is bigger than my town.

“Every time I meet former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I always thank him for the NYSC, which helps people to move all over Nigeria.

“Before the NYSC there were people who had never moved out of their locality,” he said.

The President said the scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

“When I joined the army, I was posted to Abeokuta and then Lagos. And I have travelled all over Nigeria,” he added.

The President told the youth Corps members to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, ensure personal development and a more competitive means of livelihood.

“We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs. What happens when government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,” President Buhari said.

The President said the Youths and all Nigerians must learn to live together with one another.

In his remarks, the Corps Liaison Officer (CLO), Douglas Damina, thanked the President for encouraging sustenance of the NYSC, and promoting youth inclusiveness and empowerment.

“Mr President we pray that the Almighty God will accept your prayers and remember your sacrifices for the nation, “ he said.

Damina told the President that the Corps members had achieved a lot in community development, renovating three motor boreholes, training 350 youths in various skills, and encouraging proper hygiene, especially among women.

The President donated two bulls, ten rams and the sum of N1,000,000 (One million naira) to the corps members for the celebration.