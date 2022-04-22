El-Rufai is a talkative divulging classified information – NSA Munguno

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno has berated the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying he is too loud-mouthed, especially with the issue of National Security.

Munguno’s criticism against the governor was in reaction to recent comments credited to him, after the train incident, where bandits unleashed an attack on travellers plying the route to Kaduna.

El-Rufai had said the government agents know the hideout of bandits and that they listen to their conversations regularly.

The NSA said this on Thursday, shortly after the security council meeting with heads of security agencies and ministers, presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said El Rufai’s comments could compromise the security situation as the bandits can relocate to other destinations if they know that their current hideout is known.

El Rufai had admitted that the Nigerian government has knowledge of the identity of bandits and their camps.

He made the comments in reaction to the attack by bandits on an Abuja-Kaduna train recently, saying authorities also listen to the conversations of the armed groups terrorising the North-West.

“We know where their camps are. We know their camps, we have the maps; we know everything. We have their phone numbers and listen to their conversation sometimes. But it has to be done across the five states”