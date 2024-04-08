Eko Hotels, Suites hosts an unforgettable MC Day Event, Marking Easter with “2 Hearts 1 Mic” Programme

Eko Hotels and Suites, renowned for its luxury and hospitality, played host to a remarkable event as it welcomed the celebrated entertainer, MC Day, for an unforgettable Easter program titled “2 Hearts 1 Mic.”

The Easter Edition of the event saw an amalgamation of talent from various entertainment spheres, including comedy, dance, and music, bringing together artists and enthusiasts alike under one roof.

Attendees were treated to an array of entertainment activities, including karaoke sessions, musical performances and more, fostering a sense of unity and joy among participants.

Notably, the event served as a platform for networking and bridging the gap between the technology and entertainment industries, as professionals and enthusiasts alike seized the opportunity to connect and collaborate.

Reflecting on the success of the occasion, organizers expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming engagement of the audience, describing it as a testament to the event’s impact. The “2 Hearts 1 Mic” series of which the Easter Edition at Eko Hotels and Suites marked a significant milestone, is set to continue its tour, promising further excitement and engagement.

“This Easter Edition at Eko Hotels (Lagos Irish Pub) was nothing short of spectacular”, remarked a representative of the organizing team. “The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to continue the series, delivering unforgettable experiences to our audience.”

With anticipation building for future installments, the Easter Edition of “2 Hearts 1 Mic” stands as a resounding success, leaving attendees with lasting memories and a desire for more.

