Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Eko Hotels, Suites hosts an unforgettable MC Day Event, Marking Easter with “2 Hearts 1 Mic” Programme

Entertainment
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Eko Hotels and Suites, renowned for its luxury and hospitality, played host to a remarkable event as it welcomed the celebrated entertainer, MC Day, for an unforgettable Easter program titled “2 Hearts 1 Mic.”

 

The Easter Edition of the event saw an amalgamation of talent from various entertainment spheres, including comedy, dance, and music, bringing together artists and enthusiasts alike under one roof.

 

Attendees were treated to an array of entertainment activities, including karaoke sessions, musical performances and more, fostering a sense of unity and joy among participants.

Notably, the event served as a platform for networking and bridging the gap between the technology and entertainment industries, as professionals and enthusiasts alike seized the opportunity to connect and collaborate.

 

Reflecting on the success of the occasion, organizers expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming engagement of the audience, describing it as a testament to the event’s impact. The “2 Hearts 1 Mic” series of which the Easter Edition at Eko Hotels and Suites marked a significant milestone, is set to continue its tour, promising further excitement and engagement.

“This Easter Edition at Eko Hotels (Lagos Irish Pub) was nothing short of spectacular”, remarked a representative of the organizing team. “The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are thrilled to continue the series, delivering unforgettable experiences to our audience.”

 

With anticipation building for future installments, the Easter Edition of “2 Hearts 1 Mic” stands as a resounding success, leaving attendees with lasting memories and a desire for more.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10914 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Favday wows Western world with Ankara flavours

Sensational play, What Men Want, goes on stage Easter…

Lagos ‘ll leverage potential of gaming, entertainment,…

Beyond A Concert: Asake and Coca-Cola Unite Under…

1 of 59