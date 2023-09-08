Ekiti Police arrest 10 over death of Modupe Deborah, FUOYE student

On Thursday, the Ekiti State Police Command reported that they had apprehended 10 people in connection to the death of a student who was attending the Federal University in Oye Ekiti. Modupe Deborah was a female student.

DSP Abutu Sunday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made the news using the account that the command has on X (which was formerly known as Twitter).

Sunday stated that the late nursing student who was enrolled in the institution’s 200-level program was reported missing on the 5th of September 2023 while on school grounds.

According to the information provided by the PRO, Deborah’s body was discovered in a shallow grave located around 30 meters in the back of the nursing Lecture Hall.

Sunday said, “This is to inform the general public that the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of death of one Atanda Modupe Deborah, a 200-level nursing student of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who was declared missing within the school premises on 5/09/2023 but found dead in a shallow grave at a distance of about 30 meters behind the nursing Lecture Hall.”

He gave his word that the authorities would make sure those responsible for the crime would have to face the consequences of their actions to the fullest extent possible.

“While appealing to everyone to be calm, the commissioner assures that the command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s) and guarantee that they are brought to face the full wrath of the law. ” “While appealing to everyone to remain calm, the command will do everything possible to unearth the identity of the perpetrator(s).

“The command requests that anyone who may have information that could be helpful regarding the heinous event come to the Oye Divisional Police Headquarters in Oye-Ekiti or the State CIID, or phone 09064050086 or 08053499199.

“In the meantime, the body of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy, and 10 suspects are now being held in jail while the investigation is being conducted,”

Earlier, in a statement that was signed by the Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, the school administration broke the news that the pupil had passed away.

Ibrahim stated, “It will be noted that earlier today, the Management had made public the worrying development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the poor kids. It will be recalled that earlier today, the Management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased.”

“However, the most recent information that has reached the University’s security team has shown that the aforementioned student has passed away.

“While the University Management extends its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as the general community of the University, in particular our dear students, the Management reaffirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and that this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies in order to get to the bottom of the unfortunate event and bring those responsible to justice.”