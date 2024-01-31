Ekiti monarchs’ death: Aiyedatiwa orders Ondo Amotekun to deploy 100 personnel for reinforcement……..Some arrests have been made -Commandant

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Following the killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti state Monday by suspected gunmen, the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun) has deployed 100 men from the outfit to fortify its counterparts in Ekiti State in the search for the suspected kidnappers that killed two traditional rulers in the state.

According to the Commandant, Amotekun Corps in Ondo State, Adetunji Adeleye, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa out of sympathy, has directed them to move to Ekiti state to join other Amotekun Corps in fishing out the criminals that perpetrated the act.

He said 100 of his men have been relocated to Ekiti State in the spirit of brotherliness, stressing that some arrests have been made, while investigations are on that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Adeleye spoke in Akure, Ondo State on Wednesday while parading 31 suspects engaging in various criminal acts, across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said those criminals arrested are suspected kidnappers, those involving in illegal possession of firearms in the forest reserves, and those who specialize in breaking of shops and houses.

Adeleye assured the citizenry that Ondo State Security Network Agency would not relent in its efforts in getting out all these criminals in our society.

He said: “The government of Ondo State under the leadership of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed that the last criminals in Ondo State must be checked out and removed. This is because the government is resolute in its determination to ensure that investors, farmers, residents, commuters are not molested.

“We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that Amotekun is intact; we will continue our 24-hours patrol, we will continue to track all criminals from the cities to the forestry reserves and ensure that travellers are not molested.

“A couple of hours ago, we had an unfortunate situation in Ekiti State and the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, directed that we should move to the state in the interest of brotherliness to assist in the security situation in Ekiti State.

“We deployed about 100 personnel to Ekiti State to assist them and we have been there in the last 48-hours, some arrests have been made and investigation is still on going on those that we arrested and we will continue to arrest until the perpetrators of such deadly acts are fished out.

“The straight solution to this insecurity in the country especially in the South-West is for the Federal Government to put in place the grassroots state police. With state policing, we will be able to go grassroots, and it will be easy for us to track down all these criminals in our society.

“The panacea to solving the security breaches and problems is the state policing.

“We should not forget that Amotekun is both conventional and unconventional security, but the issue of weapons, once the issue of state policing is approved, there would be no limitation to the equipment they can use in combating crimes.

“So, I want to reassure the good people of Ondo State that there is no problem, the state is safe, they can continue their normal businesses but they have a duty to play and the duty is to report any suspicious movement to us on time so that we can take action on time before it gets out of hands.

“In Ondo State if you are coming to hunt, or if you are coming for any activities in the forestry reserves, please ensure you follow the lay down regulations that allows you to enter into the forestry reserves of Ondo State.”

