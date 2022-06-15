Ekiti Guber: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, 13 Govs drum support for APC candidate

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and 13 governors of the ruling party, stormed Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State on Tuesday, to solicit support for the ruling party and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji ahead of Saturday gubernatorial poll.

Asiwaju Tinubu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC governors and leaders appealed to the people of Ekiti State to elect Biodun Oyebanji as the next governor of Ekiti.

They made the appeal on Tuesday during the Ekiti State APC Governorship Mega Rally held at Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti.

Speaking during the campaign, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the people of Ekiti State to come out in large numbers and vote massively for APC and its governorship candidate during the Saturday gubernatorial poll.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said voting for Oyebanji is a continuation of purposeful leadership and good governance, which the people of Ekiti State have been enjoying in the last four years of Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

He said: “You must all come out in large numbers to vote for our party, APC so that you can continue to enjoy the purposeful leadership and good governance that has been known in Ekiti State, especially in the last four years of the government of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

“I believe that your son, BAO (Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji) will continue the good work of Governor Fayemi in Ekiti State. I want to appeal to you to go out on Saturday to vote for APC and I believe by God’s grace, our party will be victorious during the election.

“You must come out in large numbers to vote for APC on Saturday. You must vote, and protect your votes. Don’t allow any corrupt party to steal your votes. By the grace of God, we will receive good news when we come back to Ekiti State.”

Among the APC chieftains who attended the mega rally are the Chairman of the party’s National Campaign Council and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; former interim APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; Governors Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abdulrahmah Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdulahi Sule (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

Governor Sanwo-Olu had earlier joined Asiwaju Tinubu, governors and party chieftains in a courtesy visit to the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, in his palace to seek traditional blessing and support for APC and its candidate ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial poll.