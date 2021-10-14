Ekiti guber: Our people regretting voting for APC – PDP aspirant, Kolawole

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the June 2022 Ekiti governorship election Bisi Kolawole, said people of the state are regretting voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018.

Kolawole who was at the PDP national secretariat to submit his nomination form said PDP was rigged out in the election, but assured that this time “the people of Ekiti State are more resolute to stand by their votes.

“The mistake Ekiti State made then will not repeat itself this time around. We are very much at alert; the people of Ekiti are absolutely with us.”

He described himself as most qualified to fly PDP flag in the election, noting that no politician in Ekiti State can match his political credential, including former governor Ayodele Fayose.

“I am not just coming to contest governorship, you are seeing an embodiment of experience. You have seen somebody who has gone through the strata of political stages, serving as BoT member, party chairman.

“I was a commissioner for environment in the state, and I worked very closely with my boss, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose.”