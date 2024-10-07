EKEDC Set for Operational System Upgrade, Urges Customers to Recharge and Pay their Bills to avoid service disruption

…..As Payment platforms to experience service downtime from October 18th to 21st

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) wishes to inform its valued customers of a planned payment service downtime scheduled to take place from October 18th to October 21st, 2024. This disruption is necessitated by EKEDC’s planned migration to a new, state-of-the-art All in-One System designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

During this period, customers will be unable to make payments or recharge their prepaid meters via both online platforms and physical payment outlets. While electricity supply will not be affected, EKEDC kindly implores all customers to recharge their prepaid meters and settle outstanding bills ahead of the downtime to avoid any disruption in service.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Babatunde Lasaki, noted that the Company is resolute in its quest to provide superior customer experience to customers, leveraging technology and valuable human capital. Lasaki said “The All in-One System will enable us to better manage customer data, streamline billing and operational processes, respond more effectively to service issues and give our customers the self-service option. Once completed, our customers will have access to their own information and transaction history; removing the need to reach out to us or visit any of our offices before getting their information”.

“We recognize that this downtime may cause inconvenience, and we want to assure you that we are taking every step to minimize disruption. Our team is working diligently to ensure a seamless transition, therefore, we urge our prepaid customers to kindly buy units that will last them throughout this payment service downtime period to avoid any disruption to their electricity service and implore our postpaid customers to make their bill payments as they will be unable to do so during this period.”

Our customer service team will remain available to provide support during the downtime. For inquiries, please contact us via our hotlines 07080671170 or 07001235666 or email; customercare@ekedp.com . You can also contact us through our social media platforms (Facebook: eko electricity, X:@ ekedp, Instagram: @ekedpng) or visit our website www.ekedp.com for more information. We also want to urge our customers to reach out to us only through our customer service channels as against reaching out to individuals in the company.

EKEDC remains committed to making this migration a seamless process and will resume full payment services upon the completion of the migration. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to improve our services to better meet your needs.