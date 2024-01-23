EKEDC reiterates commitment to excellent service delivery through infrastructural development

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to making huge investments in infrastructural development and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

This was disclosed in a statement to journalists by the Company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Babatunde Lasaki, who stated that major investment in infrastructure upgrade is the bedrock of exceptional performance in 2024. He added that the Company is committed to an improved customer satisfaction index at the end of the year.

“Reflecting on our 2023 performance, we gave our best efforts to enhance supply quality for customers, though there is still room for improvement. We have not yet achieved our desired state, but we have come a long way from where we started. Our objective is to provide all customers with safe, reliable, and uninterrupted electricity,” he said.

The EKEDC spokesperson said that the utility firm is set to complete new injection substations in two major locations within its network to enable it to evacuate more power across to its teeming customers. He noted that EKEDC is aware of the increase in demand for supply due to expansion and increase in population. He noted that the Company procured over 150 transformers in 2023 to replace ageing and obsolete ones and over 100 operational vehicles were added to the fleet to bolster response capabilities.

In the same vein, Lasaki pledged the Company’s allegiance to social philanthropy through various initiatives to improve the quality of lives of its customers across all strata of society. He stated that “our social philanthropy projects are focused on education and capacity building, health and wellness, environment and safety as well as sports and entrepreneurship. These are our CSR pillars which were curated to ensure meaningful impacts to address socio-economic and environmental issues.”

Recall that EKEDC embarked on several CSR projects in 2023 including Christmas on the Streets, an initiative that supported a thoughtful Christmas celebration with vulnerable people, a visit to Olive Bloom orphanage and Old People’s Home with relief materials, Seniors’ Timeout; a health and wellness project for citizens aged 60 and above where they were presented with blood pressure monitors and other gift items as well as public school playgrounds rehabilitation across its network to give students a wholesome learning experience.

EKEDC is a leader in technology, customer experience and service excellence and boasts of excellent performances in the electricity distribution space as it ranks top of many performance indicators by the electricity market regulator, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).