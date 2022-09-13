EKEDC inaugurates 72hrs metering for customers in Lagos

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday inaugurated 72 hours of metering for customers in Agbara and Badagry areas of Lagos, assuring residents of adequate metering.

Addressing customers in Agbara before inaugurating the scheme, Dr. Tinuade Sanda, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, explained that customers would be metered 72 hours after payment.

Sanda, who was represented by Mr. Gbadebo Akinyode, the company’s Head of Metering Services, said the MAP scheme, which initially took 10 days had been reduced to 72 hours after payment.

“We have brought the mobile MAP scheme to your doorsteps; we have brought all activities as regards metering from the Marina Head Office of Eko Disco to Agbara so that we can achieve 72 hours of metering as promised.

“For FESTAC and Ajah business units that we have done the scheme, we used only one-meter provider but due to the number of unmetered customers here, we have brought two-meter providers.

“If there is a need for us to add to the providers as a result of the unmetered populace, we will add one more provider to make it three.

“The process is seamless, everything is online, once you apply, the next thing is to make the payment,” she said.

Sanda urged customers applying for meters to fill in their correct information, including their phone numbers, emails, and others so that they would not encounter problems.

Head of Commercial IT, EKEDC, Mr. Dave Adeniji, said the scheme was to ensure customers were metered and not cheated.

Adeniji said the cost of the meters would be refunded to customers in the form of tokens if they continued to recharge their meters.

“We know you need meters and we are ready to give the meters out for you, let us key into this scheme to get the needed meters,” he said.

Mr. Sunday Oyeniyi, the District Manager, Agbara District, appealed to customers within Agbara and Badagry communities to take the advantage of the scheme and get themselves metered.

“I want to appeal to my customers here to take advantage of the scheme and get their meters.

“For customers crying against crazy bills, this is an opportunity to get out of the bondage of crazy bills.

“If you have issues of adjustment, our customer care is here to do the adjustment of estimated bills before you are keyed into prepaid meters,” he said.

Mr. Tunde Hunpatin, a customer in Badagry, commended the company for bringing the scheme to Badagry, adding that the majority of the residents were underestimated billing.

He promised to announce the exercise to his people in Badagry so that they could get their meters and be free from crazy bills. (NAN)