EKEDC Commits to Health and Wellness, Sports Development at its Annual Tennis Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938

Nigeria’s leading utility firm, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reiterated its commitment to supporting Health and Wellness and Sports Development initiatives at the recently concluded EKEDC Tennis Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938. The audience at the week-long tournament witnessed the display of grit, resilience and healthy competition among participants.

The week-long tournament which is in line with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility pillars, Health and Wellness, had captains of industries, businessmen and professionals in attendance. The participants were grouped into the different business units of EKEDC with Ibeju District emerging as overall champions while Lekki District were the runners-up.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Mrs Rekhiat Momoh emphasized the importance of health and wellness in the society. She said “This tournament underscores and aligns with our healthy competitive spirit and striving for excellence. We will stop at nothing until we achieve our aim of providing a safe, reliable and constant electricity supply to all our customers. Beyond that, in line with our tagline of empowering the quality of lives, we will also improve our immediate communities through impactful Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as well as strategic partnerships and sponsorships such as this aimed at promoting Health and Wellness. We are also committed to sports development because that is another area that can bring growth to our immediate community.”

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Diran Famakinwa, said this year’s tournament is the third edition and has not failed to bring out exciting performances from the participants. He said, “Each day brought out its beautiful performance and I can say this year’s own was keenly contested with a stunning display of athleticism and team spirit.”

EKEDC’s commitment to health and wellness extends beyond the tennis court. As part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, the company has implemented various programs aimed at improving the well-being of its employees and the communities it serves.

In attendance at the closing ceremony were the Chairman, Board of Directors of EKEDC, Dr Dere Otubu, Chairman, Board of Directors of WPG, Mr Charles Momoh and Director, WPG, Mr Ernest Oji, who presented the winners, runners-up and semi-finalists their trophies.