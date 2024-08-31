EKEDC clarifies its position on the current situation of UNILAG disconnection from the grid.

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) wishes to acknowledge the recent reports regarding the disconnection of the power supply to the University of Lagos (UNILAG), despite a payment of ₦180 million for July. It is imperative to clarify that this payment only partially defrays a small fraction of the outstanding debt owed by the university, which significantly exceeds the amount paid and currently stands at over N1Billion naira. (#1,035,197,446.43)

It is imperative to state here that UNILAG was disconnected from the power grid on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, due to recurring accumulated outstanding payments and following multiple engagements between the UNILAG team. Also, in adherence to regulatory requirements and procedures, disconnection notices were served at different times to the university, and principal staff of the institution; The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola (VC), Director of Works Engr. Olaniyi, and Head Technical Department Engr. Ajayi were among those engaged several times by EKEDC team led by the GM, Technical Services, Engr. Femi Olaoye, AGM, Key Customer Group, Mr. Abdulkadir AbduRahman and the Ijora District Business Manager,Mr. Clement Sanyaolu.

To set the record straight, UNILAG’s migration from Band B to Band A tariff followed due process, with adequate engagements and communication regarding the implications. The tariff increase reflects the institution’s average 23 hours of supply availability, aligning with Band A criteria.

EKEDC has consistently engaged in open dialogue with UNILAG to address concerns regarding the tariff increase and the outstanding debts. While the university has expressed its preference to remain on Band B, it is important to note that tariff classifications are determined based on supply availability and cannot be altered arbitrarily. It is also noteworthy that UNILAG gets power supply from the grid on two dedicated feeders for their consumption.

While EKEDC values the relationship with UNILAG, it is important to note that as a distribution company, we procure energy from the market and must meet our remittance obligations to sustain the sector and our business. After exhausting all negotiation options without reaching a satisfactory resolution, the institution was disconnected on August 27, 2024. We understand the inconvenience caused by this situation and appeal to the members of the university community for their understanding. EKEDC is committed to providing reliable electricity services, but this is contingent on the timely settlement of bills and adherence to agreed-upon terms.

EKEDC remains committed to resolving this issue amicably and in a manner that serves the best interests of both parties. We have initiated further discussions with UNILAG’s management to explore feasible solutions, including a phased repayment plan that aligns with the university’s budgetary constraints.