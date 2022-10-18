EKEDC boosts supply in Lekki with 100mw

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says the company will boost power supply in Lekki axis with 100 Megawatts (MW) from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Dr Tinuade Sanda, gave the assurance during the company’s Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting on Friday in Lekki, Lagos.

She said the company had signed a bilateral agreement for the sale of up to 100mw from NDPHC’s power plants to improve power supply to customers in the area.

Sanda, who was represented by Mr Gbadebo Akinyode, the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Mr Joseph Ezenwa, said the 100mw was different from the energy allocation from the national grid.

“The additional energy from the NDPHC and allocation from the national grid will improve electricity supply in Lekki and its environs.

“The company will also ensure proper upgrading of network; this is through realignment of network such that power supply will be available for everyone.

“There is no point of having so much power in an area and in another area there will be much deficiency.

“We have to find a way of balancing it within the existing infrastructure on ground. We are doing all these to improve supply,” she said.

Sanda urged customers within Lekki axis to report any case of energy theft to the company.

“We need to address energy theft in our neighbourhood by reporting them to the nearest EKEDC office.

“Energy theft constrains the company to have access to fund to build more infrastructure that will be beneficial to the customers,” she said.

Commending the high turnout of customers, Sanda said the purpose of the meeting was to interact with customers to know how to serve them better.

Also speaking, Mr Oluwafemi Olaoye, the Chief Technical Officer, EKEDC urged the customers to report the case of faulty transformers or electrical faults to the company.

He said it was the responsibility of the company to replace bad transformers or faulty meters.

He urged the customers to apply for prepared meter, adding that meters were available after payment of a certain amount of money.

Olaoye advised the customers to see the staff of the company as partners and stop attacking them during their official duties in the area.

Meanwhile, some customers in the area have complained of outage and insufficient supply, while some commended the company for providing adequate electricity supply.

Mr Olakunle Adebayo, a resident of Maroko, urged the company to improve power supply in the area.

“We are being marginalised in our area because we see supply in other areas when we have outage,” Adebayo said.

Mr Lawal Ishola, from Agungi in Lekki, commended the company for providing regular electricity supply in the last two months.

Alhaji Musediku Ayinde, Chairman, Liafiaji, Okun-Aja Community Development Association, said the community had suffered power outage for four months.

He called on the management of the company to address the problem.