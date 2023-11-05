Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

EKEDC apologises to customers in Lagos, Ogun over outage

Energy
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday apologised to its customers in some parts of Lagos and Ogun State ove prolonged outage experienced in the affected areas.

 

Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications, in a statement in Lagos, said the problem was caused by faults in some of the company’s power distribution transformers.

 

According to him, the company’s technical team is working on prompt resolution of the faults .

 

“Some of the affected areas in Lagos and Ogun, include Ijuri, Opic, Otto-Awori, Estate, Evans and Shagamu.

 

“While appealing for your patience and understanding, kindly note that the technical team is working round the clock to ensure all faults are cleared,” he said.

 

Lasaki assured that power would soon be restored to the affected customers.

 

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as normalcy will be restored sooner than later.

 

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he said.

Continue Reading
Editor 15379 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

PIA: NUPRC assures proper implementation, domestic crude…

Shell posts $6.2bn earnings in Q3, 2023

Ikeja Electric says it has deployed 830,292 Meters In 10…

NDPHC:  Activation of Bilateral Sales Contracts with…

1 of 408