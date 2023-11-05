EKEDC apologises to customers in Lagos, Ogun over outage

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Sunday apologised to its customers in some parts of Lagos and Ogun State ove prolonged outage experienced in the affected areas.

Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications, in a statement in Lagos, said the problem was caused by faults in some of the company’s power distribution transformers.

According to him, the company’s technical team is working on prompt resolution of the faults .

“Some of the affected areas in Lagos and Ogun, include Ijuri, Opic, Otto-Awori, Estate, Evans and Shagamu.

“While appealing for your patience and understanding, kindly note that the technical team is working round the clock to ensure all faults are cleared,” he said.

Lasaki assured that power would soon be restored to the affected customers.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as normalcy will be restored sooner than later.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he said.