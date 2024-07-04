EKEDC Advocates Against Energy Theft, Embarks on Awareness Campaign to Curb the Menace

In a move to end Energy Theft in various forms, Nigeria’s leading utility firm, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) embarks on a network-wide awareness campaign against energy theft. The initiative comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce technical and commercial losses and improve the reliability of power supply to its customers.

Energy theft, which includes meter bypass and tampering, illegal connections, and tampering with electrical infrastructure, has been identified as a significant challenge facing Nigeria’s power sector. EKEDC estimates that these unlawful activities result in substantial lost revenue annually, ultimately affecting the company’s ability to invest in network improvements and provide quality service to paying customers. Energy theft also results in severe safety hazards by illegal channels to utilize electricity.

The primary objectives of the EKEDC awareness campaign are:

Education and Sensitization: This involves educating and sensitizing the public about the detrimental effects of energy theft on their community and the company. EKEDC will also highlight the legal repercussions and safety hazards associated with illegal connections and tampering with electrical installations.

Community Engagement: Collaborating with local communities, stakeholders, and government authorities to foster a collective responsibility towards safeguarding the power infrastructure. Town hall meetings and road shows will be held to ensure the message gets to the nooks and crannies of its franchise area.

Reporting Mechanisms: Encouraging customers to report any suspected cases of energy theft through the official channels as well as reporting anonymously via the whistleblowing channels ( whistleblower@ekedp.com , 08000033333).

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh leads the appeal to customers to support the organization in its move to eradicate energy theft and other associated illegal activities hindering its growth. She said “Energy theft is a menace that we need to eliminate in our network and the power sector. We lose billions annually to it and it affects our ability to invest in network expansion and infrastructure upgrade required to bring the desired stable power supply.”

She further advocated against vandalism of the firm’s installations, appealing to customers, communities and other stakeholders to get involved in safeguarding the equipment meant for public use.

Widely acknowledged for its customer-centric approach, EKEDC is a leader in technology, customer experience and service excellence and boasts of excellent performances in the electricity distribution space as it ranks top of the overall ranking by the electricity market regulator, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).