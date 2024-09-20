EKEDC advises customers against paying individuals for meter procurement and installations, as staff impersonator arraigned in court.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has urged its customers to avoid paying individuals and unauthorized agents for its services. The Company further stated that all payments should be made directly through the official and approved channels made available in the public domain.

The call came on the back of the arraignment of one Mufutau Olohunkemi Bello who under the guise of being an EKEDC staff defrauded a customer within the Ojo Business District to the tune of N760,375 for the purchase of seven (7) prepaid meters. He was apprehended by the men of the Onireke Police Station and arraigned on a three-count charge of impersonation, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing all under the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

This information was disclosed in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the utility firm, Babatunde Lasaki, who described the matter as criminal and unfortunate during these challenging economic times. He advised customers to desist from seeking help from individuals and unauthorized agents to avoid being defrauded.

He said “I would like to appeal to our customers to go through our official and approved channels to pay their bills and payment for meters. If there is any clarification they need from us, they can call our customer service lines, reach us through our social media platforms or physically visit any of our office locations. We are available to answer all their enquiries and assist with their needs. Also, there should not be any gratification of any form to our staff as we are all on the payroll of the company to serve and support them.”

Similarly, one Ifeanyi Enekwunchi has been arraigned before the Hon. (Mrs.) A. O. Akokhia’s Magistrate Court 1, Iba on a three-count charge of conspiracy to tamper with electric wires belonging to EKEDC, conduct likely to cause breach of peace and willful and unlawful interference with electric wires by illegal reconnection after being disconnected due to nonpayment.

Lasaki also advised customers against illegal activities to avoid facing the full extent of the law because EKEDC will not take lightly any act of illegality or unwholesome activities. He said that customers should utilize all the available mechanisms to seek amicable solutions to their issues instead of resorting to self-help.