Ejigbo LCDA Chairman donates N200, 000 to Elshaddai Primary, Wenby’s College

Chairman, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello, Wednesday donated the sum of N200,000 to Elshaddai Nursery/ Primary and Wenby’s College Idimu Lagos.

He donated to the 2023 Inter-House Sports competition to support the school in its sports activities.

In his opening speech, Hon. Bello commended the management and teachers for positively impacting the students.

While thanking the management for the invitation, he affirmed that his administration will ensure the success and growth of the school notwithstanding that it is located outside Ejigbo LCDA.

Hon Bello had said that the council will soon become the economic hub of Lagos state.

Oladipo Olakunle said, “On behalf of the officials do hereby declare that we shall officiate the year 2023 Elshaddai Nursery/ Nursery School and Wenby’s College Inter-House Sports competition with all fairness and dedication, with respect for the true spirit of sportsmanship, to the glory and honour of God and the school.

Also, “Ibemere Mitchel said, “On behalf of the participants, I solemnly affirm that we will take part in our school Inter House Sports, regarding the regulations that govern them, in the true spirit of sportsmanship for the honour of our school and glory of sports.

