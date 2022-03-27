Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ejigbo Community Love Day Celebration, award held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
 L-r... Chairman Ejigbo Local Development Area, Hon Monsuru Oloyede Bello (OBE) ; Presenting award to Chairman Lagos state Community Development Advisory Council ,Alhaji Amusat Azees;  Community Development Committee (CDC) Ejigbo L.C.D.A .Chairman , Prince Jelili Atiku. During the EJIgbo Community Love Day Celebration  on Excellent performance/ outstanding achievements  meritorious service held  in Lagos  on 24/3/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE  IKEANYI .
11

R-L …Member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Hon  Jude Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency 2, presenting award to Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy Lagos Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan Community Development Committee (CDC) Ejigbo L.C.D.A .Chairman , Prince Jelili Atiku. And others.

R-L … Leader  of the Council Ejigbo L.C.D.A Hon Olarewaju Akinbowale presenting award to  CEO  NICO Suit & Hotel ,Chief Nicholas Njoku; his wife Lolo Chibuzor Njoku.

R-L …Chief Charles  Obih  ;Hon  Jude Idimogu; Leader  of the Council Ejigbo L.C.D.A Hon Olarewaju Akinbowale  CEO  NICO Suit & Hotel ,Chief Nicholas Njoku; received award   wife Lolo Chibuzor Njoku and others .

L-r…  Lolo Joshua ,Nkechi  Onyejiaju, Queen Happiness Ajali ;Ngozi Ezenwugo  and Hon Grace Nwankwo- Okere , Chairman Ejigbo Local Development Area, Hon Monsuru Oloyede Bello (OBE).

R-l…HonKehinde Bamigbetan, Committee (CDC)   Chairman   Alhaji Amusat Azees;  Ejigbo L.C.D.A .Chairman ,Hon Monsuru Oloyede , Prince Jelili Atiku.and  others during the of Newly Branded Revenue Officers by the Chairman Ejibo LCDA to Prince Jelili Atiku.

Cross Section of the Vehicles From ;  Ejigbo L.C.D.A .Chairman  Hon Monsuru Oloyede donated to CDC Ejigbo

 L-r… HOD Agric and Social Service Ejigbo .L.C.D.A Mrs. Adeko Olayinka; Head of Administration Ejigbo .LCDA  .Princess Iyabo Ogunyemi Christan Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman Ejigbo Rev Dr Stephen Oyinlola.

 Members of Community Development Committee (CDC) Ejigbo L.C.D.A .

A Ghanaian Mrs. Blessing Appiah   (3rdleft) received award while others watch During the EJIgbo Community Love Day Celebration held  in Lagos  on24/3/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI .

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6323 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Official presentation of Eze Dr. Chika C. Nwokedi, as Eze…

An Evening of celebration of late General Overseer CPM, Rev…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 25, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, March 24, 2022

1 of 146