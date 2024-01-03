Eight-Day Prayer Session for Late Governor Akeredolu in Owo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The eight-day prayer for the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, was held in Owo, the country home of the late Governor on Wednesday.

It was attended by his family, associates, political followers, and the people of Owo.

The Akeredolu’s family was represented by Toyin Akeredolu, the younger sister of the late Governor.

Others at the prayer service were; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State; Engr. Ade Adetimehin; former Special Adviser to the late Governor on Special Duties and Union Matters; Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; former Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing; Engr. Raimi Aminu; Members of the State House of Assembly representing Owo constituencies one and two, respectively, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and Hon. Morenike Witherspoon and Chairmen, Vice Chairmen of both Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in Owo and its environs.

At the session, prayers were offered for the families and followers of the late Akeredolu as well as the state and Owo town.

The solemn service was led by Rev. Canon S.B Oladimeji.

It would be recalled that the late former Governor died in Germany on December 27, 2023.

Since his death, an outpouring of tributes from across the country continues, attesting to the purposeful and exemplary life led by Governor Akeredolu.

The ancient town of Owo has been attracting huge crowd of personalities who are mourning the loss of a great son of the soil, whose love for the town and the state as a whole was unparalleled.

