Eid Maulud Nabiy: IGP assures on adequate security measures, congratulates Muslims

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has assured Nigerians of adequate security measures to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the 2024 Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.

In statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, he noted that in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Command CPs and their respective Zonal AIGs have been tasked with robust deployment of personnel and resources to high-risk areas, including major highways, places of worship, and public gathering points.

The statement read in part, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the public and preventing crime during and after this festive period.

“The IGP extends warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful, praying for a joyous and harmonious celebration and emphasizing the Force’s collaboration with other security agencies, community leaders, and stakeholders to ensure a secure and incident-free celebration across the length and breath of the country.”

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on this year’s commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, urging Muslims to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion.

This was contained in a release by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The President urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet’s exemplary conduct and noble teachings.

“As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues,” he said.

Tinubu also charged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion toward one another.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Hecalled for prayers for Nigeria and its political, religious, and traditional leaders, especially by Islamic faithful, noting that the country needs divine intervention in its affairs at this critical stage of national life.

Describing Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as an embodiment of peace and unity, Abbas urged the Muslims to imbibe his teachings, which are about godliness, obedience to authorities, and sacrifice.

The Speaker in a statement issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi urged the Muslims to be their brother’s keeper at all times as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

While calling on Nigerians to use the occasion to re-dedicate themselves to nation-building, Abbas also charged them to support the administration of the President.

He noted that the 10th National Assembly, especially the House under his leadership, is committed to aiding projects, programmes, and policies that will bring peace and prosperity to the nation.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud, charging them to strengthen their resolve for a national rebirth to overcome the biting economic hardship and worsening insecurity.

In release by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, “The Party urges Nigerians to use the occasion to reinforce their hope in the Almighty Allah for direction as well as care for one another especially at this critical time when millions of citizens have been subjected to misery, hopelessness and utter destitution as a result of bad governance by the APC.

“Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), offers humanity and indeed our nation, especially leaders at all levels, the rare opportunity to retrace our steps and submit to the Will of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings as exemplified in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.

While lamenting that most Nigerians cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy with their loved ones on an occasion as significant as the Eid-el Maulud, the PDP called on leaders whose decisions and policies inflict hardship and pain on citizens to use this occasion for deep introspection.

“For the umpteenth time, the PDP demands that the Federal Government immediately review all life-discounting and suffocating policies, particularly the increase in the pump price of petroleum products, hike in taxes, tariffs and other anti-people policies which have consequential asphyxiating effect on the lives of Nigerians.”

