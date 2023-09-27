Eid-el-Maulud: Pastors join Muslims in celebration, foster peace, unity

.As Adeleke tasks muslims on unity, peace

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo with agency reports

In an inspiring display of religious harmony and unity, Christian clerics joined their Muslim counterparts to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, at the Kaduna Stadium on Wednesday.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, led the group of church leaders in this significant event.

He said the gesture is aimed to fostering peaceful coexistence, inter-religious tolerance, and a deeper understanding between Muslims and Christians in the country.

Pastor Buru emphasized that the Maulud celebration provided an opportunity for Christians and Muslims to come together, interact, engage in dialogue, and exchange ideas, all with the shared goal of promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

Pastor Buru, accompanied by Pastors George John, Maxwell Sanda, Gabriel Stephen, and Rowland Sanda, emphasized on the importance of celebrating together to promote peace and harmony in the country.

According to him, “for over a decade, Muslims had been inviting Pastor Buru and other Christian clergies in northern Nigeria to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet together.

“We must remember that we were all created by one God, and we are the children of Adam and Eve. We both have our holy scriptures, the Bible and the Qur’an, from one God, guiding us on how to live in peace and harmony with each other,” Pastor Buru emphasized.

While delivering a speech at the gathering on promoting peace and unity, he called on people of different tribes and religions to embrace one another and exhibit love and forgiveness move the country ahead.

While expressing concern about the escalating insecurity in the country, including killings, banditry, kidnappings, and ethno-religious crises, Pastor Buru urged both Muslims and Christians to engage in continuous prayers for the nation, emphasizing the need for divine intervention in Nigeria’s challenges.

Also speaking, Imam Muhammad Salisu, an Islamic scholar, lauded the annual tradition of tens of thousands of Muslims celebrating Maulud at the stadium.

He emphasized that celebrating Maulud with Christian leaders had become a cherished tradition that promoted peace and unity in the country.

Imam Salisu extended his gratitude to Pastor Buru and other Christian leaders who consistently joined the Muslim community in celebrating Maulud.

He called on the federal government to recognize Pastor Buru’s efforts with a national award for his role in promoting peace-building, inter-religious tolerance, and mutual understanding among adherents of different faith-based organizations in the country

.As Adeleke tasks muslims on unity, peace

Meanwhile, Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has called on Muslims in the state to use the occasion of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to propagate peace and unity in Nigeria.

In his Eid-el-Maulud message through his Spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, the governor noted that the key to a sustainable country and world at large is harmony and cohesion.

Adeleke, who referred to the birth of Prophet Muhammad as a moment of profound significance for the Muslim ummah, said the guiding light which the Holy Prophet serves to humanity must not be lost on every Muslims.

While congratulating Muslims in the state on the commemoration, Governor Adeleke charged them to be guided by the exemplary life of compassion, justice, giving, kindness and humility that defined the Holy Prophet in all conducts.

He urged Muslims to take note of the message of love, peace and unity that characterized the life of Prophet Muhammad, adding that “we must work on ourselves to embrace our individual differences and pursue a harmonious coexistence with our neighbours, irrespective of colour, faith, and tongue.”

The Governor called on Osun people to use the moment of the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad to pray for Allah’s divine intervention in overcoming all personal and collective challenges so that Osun will thrive in line with our expectations.

He prayed that this celebration shall herald renewed commitment to peace and progress of not just our communities, but also Osun state and Nigeria as a whole.