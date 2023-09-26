Eid-el-Maulud: Imbibe virtues of Prophet Muhammad, Tinubu urges Muslims

.Wike, Sanwo-Olu felicitate Muslims

.As minister reassures FCT residents on provision of essential infrastructure, services

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and beyond on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration, charging them to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

The President, in a statement on Tuesday, said beyond celebrating the day marking the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet,” the President said.

President Tinubu urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture. While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers. The light is certainly bright at the end of the tunnel,” the President affirmed.

President Tinubu also urged Muslims celebrating the Maulud festival to extend their hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season while praying for the country and her leaders at all levels.

Also,Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The Governor implored Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful to continue on the path of love, peace, unity, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also called on Muslims to work with other religious denominations for peace and sustainable growth and development of Lagos State.

He said: “I rejoice with millions of people around the world, particularly Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today, let us continue to pray and work together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us contribute our quota to the growth and development of Lagos State by supporting the incumbent administration to achieve the Lagos of our dreams.

“I want to use this medium to reassure Lagos residents of our administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy, good governance and people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.”

Similarly, The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has reiterated his commitment to providing essential infrastructure and services to enhance the quality of life of the Abuja residents.

Wike who gave this assurance in his Eid-el – Maulud message to residents of the FCT, said he is dedicated to improving the city’s infrastructure, from roads to healthcare facilities and everything in between.

The Minister said the occasion of Eid-El- Maulud, calls for a time to remember the importance of empathy and the virtues of togetherness that should guide the interactions with one another.

In the words of the minister:”Eid-el-Maulud is not just a celebration of the birth of our beloved Prophet; it is an opportunity for us to come together as residents of the FCT to reaffirm our commitment to the values of tolerance, love, and kindness that he so tirelessly preached.

“It is a time for us to remember the importance of empathy and the virtues of togetherness that should guide our interactions with one another

In the Federal Capital Territory, we are fortunate to have a diverse and vibrant community that represents the rich cultures of our great nation. This diversity is a testament to the values of unity in diversity that our country holds dear. As we celebrate this day, let us remember that our strength lies in our unity, and our progress depends on our ability to live in harmony with one another”

” I would like to commend the residents of the Federal Capital Territory for their unwavering commitment to peace and harmony. Your cooperation and respect for one another’s beliefs and cultures have been the bedrock of our peaceful coexistence. Let us continue to nurture this spirit of understanding and unity”

” As we celebrate Eid El Maulud, I urge you all to extend a hand of friendship to your neighbors, regardless of their background or beliefs. Let us open our hearts to those less fortunate and share our blessings with those in need. In doing so, we not only honor the teachings of the Prophet but also strengthen the bonds that hold our community together”

Wike however expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies, healthcare workers, and all essential service providers who continue to work tirelessly to keep the FCC safe and functioning, especially during challenging times.

The former governor called on the Abuja residents to meet their obligations to the government and society. “Let us all contribute to the growth and progress of our beloved FCT. Obey traffic rules, pay your taxes, and participate actively in community initiatives.Together, we can make the FCT even better, he said.