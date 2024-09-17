Eid-el- Maulud: Culture Minister calls for unity, support for flood victims

Hannatu Musawa, Minister for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has urged Muslims to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet, emphasizing love, compassion, and unity.

Musawa stated this in a statement by her media aide, Nneka Anibeze, on Monday in Lagos.

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad, let us remember the importance of living in harmony with one another and promoting peace in our communities,” she said.

The Minister expressed deep sympathy for the people of Borno, who were affected by the recent floods as well as the tragic loss of lives following a boat accident and floods in Zamfara.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in Borno and Zamfara.

“We call on Nigerians to support the relief efforts and demonstrate the true spirit of unity and solidarity,” she said.

The Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the ministry to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, and creative industries and using arts to foster national cohesion and social change.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, let us harness the power of art, culture, and creativity to inspire hope, resilience, and unity among our people,” Musawa said.

The Minister wished all Muslims a blessed and joyous Eid-el-Maulud celebration

Also, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, has called on all Nigerians to remain prayerful for the sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country.

Abubakar made the call on Monday at his Wadata Palace, Bida, Niger in his message to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that the celebration of Maulud Nabiyi was remarkable and reinvigorates the virtues of faith, sacrifice, obedience, love, tolerance, charity and peaceful co-existence.

The Royal father stressed that Nigerians’ collective faith in God and sustained prayers for peace, unity and progress of the country, remain the ultimate goal.

“As Muslims who are sincere in their faith, we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches”, he said.

Abubakar urged Nigerians to continue to be tolerant and live in peace with one another, irrespective of religious, cultural and ethnic differences.

He said that peace and unity are veritable tools for national development, adding that Nigerians must strive to maintain them for the nation to move forward.

The traditional ruler said sustained prayers would enable the nation to overcome the devilish acts threatening its peaceful coexistence.

He said the two major religions in the country preached peace and unity, and as such, Nigerians should adhere and focus on how to go closer to God instead of fomenting trouble.

“Without peace and unity, socio-economic development will continue to elude the country.”

He urged Muslim faithful to learn how to forgive, stressing that Allah Himself forgives.

He called on Muslims to be prayerful, saying that prayer was key to overcoming any situation in which they found themselves.

The royal father urged Muslims to shun acts capable of tarnishing the image of Islam.

Abubakar stated that it was not just enough to be a Muslim, but you must also have the fear of Allah and behave in the most acceptable manner to your fellow human beings.

“Let us revive the teachings of the prophet by preaching peace wherever we find ourselves,” he said.

According to the traditional ruler, Maulud is not only for merry-making but also a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent by Almighty God to come and do.

He said that as Muslims who are sincere in their faith, we are supposed to follow all that the Prophet of Islam preaches and teaches.

