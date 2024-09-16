Eid-EL-Maulud: APC urges Muslims to show love, empathy to other Nigerians

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Muslims to use the Eid-el-Maulud celebration to extend a hand of fellowship, love and accommodation to fellow Nigerians, especially non-Muslims.

The party said it rejoices with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah, on the joyous occasion but urged Muslims to reflect on the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet, particularly as it affects empathy, love, peaceful coexistence, selfless service to humanity, among others and live by such examples.

In a statement signed by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary of the party on Monday, the APC reminded celebrants that Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a significant ceremony in commemoration of the birth and life of a great Prophet of Allah.

“As we celebrate this important occasion, we urge our Muslim compatriots to reflect on the exemplary virtues of the Holy Prophet, particularly empathy, love, peaceful coexistence, selfless service to humanity, among others and live by such worthy examples.

“We implore them to pray for the peace, unity and sustainable progress of our dear nation, and to show care and kindness to the needy and the less privileged among us,” the statement concluded.

