Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu, Shettima, Diri, Fubara, Adeleke, Ganduje others salute Muslims on celebration

CYRIL MBAH, ABUJA.

DANIEL DAUDA, JOS

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, PORT HARCOURT

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to show more care for their neighbours and extend charity to all in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaking with journalists after Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Lagos on Sunday, the President said some level of sacrifice will be required to move the nation forward.

“We have been told by the Chief Imam how we can follow the path of sacrifice. The sacrifice required of a good citizen. Citizenship comes with responsibilities. As citizens, what do we need to do to be committed members of our society? Yes, that is sacrifice; loving your country. Loving your neighbours. Sharing what you have with each other. And to always be thankful to Almighty God,” the President said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, who led the prayers, reiterated the need for more love, sacrifice and care for the poor and the vulnerable.

“Our leaders like the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, to mention a few, sacrificed their knowledge, wealth, sweat, and even life, to the growth and development of the country we call ours today. All their activities and actions were geared towards nation-building.

“We must therefore ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain. It is incumbent on us to follow their footsteps to ensure that this nation, Nigeria, continues to grow in leaps and bounds,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Lagos urged citizens to pray that God Almighty grant the President the strength and wisdom to deliver on his vision for a better and prosperous nation.

Meanwhile, The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has extended warmest greetings and congratulations to Muslims on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of APC, Edwin Olofu, made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the “Festival of Sacrifice” is a celebration of faith, obedience and devotion.

Olofu quoted his principal as describing the important festival as a day to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

He said: “As we mark this significant event in the Islamic calendar, Nigerians should acknowledge the values of sacrifice, compassion, generosity that are embodied in the spirit of Eid al-Adha.”

Ganduje said: “We recognize the importance of this occasion in promoting unity, love, and harmony among all Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, and these lessons should bring us closer together in our march to attain nationhood.”

The statement charged Nigerians to come together at this auspicious time to “celebrate our diversity and strengthen our bonds as one nation.

“As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we should also remember those who are less fortunate and those affected by the current challenges in our country by extending love in solidarity and support for one another.”

He also enjoined Nigerians to reflect on the lesson of the festival by sustaining its values and principles in support of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration in his steady steps to make Nigeria great.

Ganduje assured Nigerians that the President is making the right decisions to revamp the economy and curtail the insecurity in the country, pleading with Nigerians to give the government more time.

“Once again, I congratulate all Nigerians on this auspicious occasion and wish everyone a happy Eid al-Adha,” the statement concluded.

Stop economic hardship, Sultan tells leaders

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar, has called on leaders to intensify efforts in finding solutions to the economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

The Sultan made the call during his Sallah message at his palace in Sokoto when thousands of Muslim Ummah gathered to pay him homage.

Shortly after the prayers the Sultan addressed the Muslim faithful at his palace where he called on leaders to intensify efforts to fix the nation’s economy and fight the rising insecurity to enable access to their farm and end hunger in the country.

The Chief Imam of the Sultan Bello mosque, Imam Malamin Akwara, led the two units prayers at the Sokoto central Eid ground, where the Sultan of Sokoto, the Sokoto State Deputy Governor and other top government officials observed the Eid prayers to mark this year’s Eld -El-Kabir celebration.l

He also advised well-to-do individuals in the society to assist the less privileged members of the society.

In a related development, residents of Gwiwa Eka, a suburb within the Sokoto metropolis were full of praise to the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for donating a cow for the Salah celebration.

A resident, Adamu Abdulrahaman, who spoke on behalf of the Salah meat beneficiaries, expressed their gratitude to Peter Obi, for putting smiles on their faces on this auspicious occasion.

He said, “Some of us could not afford the high cost of rams in the market. We are grateful to Peter Obi, for this magnanimity and called on other well-to-do personalities to emulate his good gesture.”

Similarly, The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Muslim faithfuls in the state and beyond on the occasion of the Eid-il-Kabir celebration, urging them to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice that defines the festive period.

Governor Adeleke recognizes the significance of the festival as a reminder of the unfailing grace of Almighty Allah on humanity, noting that the occasion underscores the reward of obedience and faith in Allah subhanawattahallah.

The Governor charges Muslim faithfuls to take a cue from Prophet Ibrahim’s (ASW) act of selflessness and submissive posture, called on Muslim faithfuls to use the occasion to renew bonds and build a safe and healthy society.

“I congratulate every Muslim on this significant Islamic festival and ask that we rededicate ourselves to upholding the essence of the occasion, which underscores sacrifice and faith in Allah,” he noted.

“Let us use this period to uphold the spiritual benefit of the celebration by sharing love and togetherness across all divides, while not forgetting to seek the face of Allah for continous peace and progress of Osun state and Nigeria as a whole.

“As a government, we are taking the lead on sacrifice in order to bring about a better situation for the people as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW), and I urge the people to exercise this same attitude so as to achieve a better condition in the social, economic, and political landscape of not just Osun state but also Nigeria.

“I call for sustained support and prayer for our administration in our drive to transform Osun and make it the envy of other places not just in Nigeria, but across Africa.

Gov. Alia tasks Muslims on country’s unity

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has urged Muslim faithful to spread the love, sacrifice, tolerance and unity as exhibited by Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Alia made the call on Sunday in a statement while felicitating the Muslim faithful, as they commemorate this year’s Eid Mubarak, a significant spiritual event in the Muslim calendar.

The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

He urged Muslims to continue to pray and support his administration and that of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, as they strive hard to fulfill their electoral mandate to the people.

The Governor expressed optimism that the state and country would surely overcome their current economic and security challenges.

He wished the Muslim faithful a happy Eid Mubarak celebration.

Also, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has joined other well-wishers around the world to celebrate the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir with the Muslim Ummah in Plateau State and beyond.

In a heartfelt message, Governor Mutfwang congratulated the Muslim community on the significant milestone and urged them to devote time to reflect deeply on the virtues of love, peace, charity, tolerance, and commitment to peaceful co-existence in Plateau and Nigeria.

“I heartily rejoice with the Muslim Ummah on this unique occasion which reminds us of the virtues of sacrifice and total submission to the will of God Almighty. As we celebrate this event, I encourage all of us to devote time to reflect on the values of love, charity, and selflessness and walk towards building a more united and peaceful Plateau State.”

Governor Mutfwang highlighted the significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, emphasizing that it provides the Muslim Ummah with a great opportunity to invoke God’s blessings on Nigerian leaders as they strive to provide the qualitative leadership desired by citizens.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to guide, guard, and protect all citizens, as well as to cater to their welfare. Governor Mutfwang noted that his government has supported the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board adequately to ensure the 2024 Hajj proceeds smoothly.

The Governor advised the beneficiaries of the 2024 Hajj to pray for the peace and unity of Plateau and the country, urging them to be good ambassadors of the state and to anticipate a safe return.

He further urged citizens to abide by the law and respect government policies aimed at restructuring the state to create a conducive business atmosphere for citizens to pursue their dreams without hindrance.

Governor Mutfwang reassured citizens of his administration’s commitment to addressing the current hardships, particularly those faced by the masses, and assured them of his dedication to securing lives and property.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has sent warm wishes to the Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Governor Diri said the celebration is significant as Muslims mark the festival of sacrifice at the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

He urged adherents of Islam in the country to reflect on the season as they promote the virtues of love, peace, self-abnegation and patriotism.

The Bayelsa governor also admonished Muslims to strengthen the bonds of love and brotherhood, noting that these were universal principles founded on proper religious practices.

He stressed that his administration continues to uphold its policy of non-discrimination and peaceful co-existence, saying it is committed to the unity of all Nigerians regardless of ethnic or religious differences.

While wishing the Muslim brethren Eid Mubarak, the governor enjoined them to celebrate peacefully and joyfully.

However, Muslim leaders in Anambra State namely: Sarkin Hausa in Awka Alhaji Haruna Garuba and the Deputy National Director- General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sidikki have called on Nigerians to cooperate with one another for peaceful co-existence in the state and Nigeria at large.

The call was made at the end of Eid prayers on Sunday to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration at the Central Mosque Awka.

Delivering his Sallah message to the Muslim faithful, the Sarkin Hausa in Awka, Allahaji Haruna urged the Muslim community to use the celebration to reflect and pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

While calling for prayers for peace in Anambra State and Nigeria, he said that they will continue to pray for the Governor of the State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and the people of the state for a sustained peace.

Haruna added, “I call on my Muslim brothers to use the Sallah celebration to visit the leadership in Awka and their friends in the state who are not Muslims.

“We need to visit our Christian brothers and the leadership of our host communities because we are living peacefully with them”.

On his part, a Chieftain of MACBAN in the South East zone, Alhaji Sidkki urged his Fulani brothers in the State to live in harmony with their host communities.

He said: “Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, is celebrated annually by Muslims worldwide to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to Allah, who then substituted Isma’il with a ram. This is why Muslims traditionally sacrifice a ram on this day.

“We observe Eid al-Kabir as an act of submission to Almighty Allah, acknowledging that everything we receive and experience is ordained by Him.

“Despite enduring losses due to attacks and insurgency, we recognize that insecurity affects every region, not just the South East. Therefore, we use this occasion to beseech Allah for forgiveness and grant solace to those who have lost loved ones, while expressing gratitude for our own health and survival.”

He enjoined his fellow residents of the South East to refrain from actions that jeopardize the peaceful coexistence they have enjoyed with their host communities, but instead foster unity and harmony amongst themselves and their hosts.

The MACBAN chieftain further appealed to the government, traditional authorities, and other institutions in the South East to treat them equitably and recognize them as their constituents deserving of fair treatment.

He also urged religious leaders of all faiths to acknowledge their role as custodians of peace, by refraining from making inflammatory statements that could disrupt social harmony.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng