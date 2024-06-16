Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu celebrates with Nigerians, calls for reflection on sacrifice, duty, unity

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja. and DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

President Bola Tinubu celebrates with the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, an event that denotes sacrifice, faith, and obedience to the will of the Almighty.

The President congratulates the Muslim faithful and prays that Allah accepts their supplications and acts of obedience.

President Tinubu enjoins Nigerians to reflect on the essence of the occasion, which bears strong meaning and significance for the nation.

The President emphasizes that sacrifice and duty are essential ingredients to nation-building, noting that it takes collective purpose, will, and action to bring about great change.

President Tinubu calls on citizens to spare a prayer for the nation for continuous peace and stability while working according to purpose in promoting unity, peace, and progress.

The President acknowledges the sacrifices that Nigerians have made in the past one year as his administration sets the nation on a firm pedestal of growth and development.

President Tinubu affirms that the sacrifices and great expectations of citizens will not come to nought as already propitious outcomes are beginning to manifest with the economy strengthening and vibrancy returning to critical sectors.

The President reassures Nigerians that his administration is prioritizing their physical, social, and economic security and will not relent on this noble endeavour.

.As 2m Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Arafat

Meanwhile, About two million Muslims on Saturday ascended the Mount Arafat, the high-point and most tasking day of the annual Hajj rites.

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports confirmed that up until Monday, June 10, the number of pilgrims that entered the Kingdom through the air, land and sea ports reached 1,547,295.

This is aside hundreds of thousands of foreigners and citizens that latee joined from outside and within the Kingdom to perform Hajj.

The huge number of about two million, is also asides the over 250,000 intending pilgrims that were deported at the borders due to lack of Hajj permits.

The desert summer heat is expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit), creating challenges especially among the elderly during a day of prayer and reciting the Koran.

The hajj, which takes at least five days to complete and is mostly outdoors, “is not easy because it is very hot”, said Abraman Hawa, 26, from Ghana.

“We have sun… but it is not as hot. But I will pray to Allah at Arafat because I need his support,” she added.

Arafat

Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun. Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas.

More than 10,000 heat-related illnesses were recorded last year, 10 per cent of them heat stroke, a Saudi official told AFP this week.

The Hajj, one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings, is increasingly affected by climate change, according to a Saudi study that said regional temperatures were rising 0.4C each decade.

But Mohammed Farouk, a 60-year-old Pakistani pilgrim, was not put off by the Gulf kingdom’s scorching summer sun.

The Hajj is “very important for me as a Muslim”, he said.

The enormous crowds of worshippers spent the night in a giant tented city in Mina, a valley several kilometres outside Mecca, Islam’s holiest city.

Many of them were tightly packed in air-conditioned tents, lying close together on narrow mattresses.

Arafat Day

They were grouped by nationality and price, depending on how much they had paid for their hajj packages — usually several thousand dollars.

Arafat, they will head to Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles to carry out the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual in Mina on Sunday.

The Hajj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammed’s final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.

It is an important source of legitimacy for the Al Saud dynasty, whose monarch has the title “guardian of the two holy mosques”, in Mecca and Medina.

It is also a major financial windfall for the conservative country, which is trying to develop religious tourism as part of a drive to reduce its dependence on crude oil.

The kingdom received more than 1.8 million pilgrims last year for the hajj, around 90 per cent of whom came from abroad.

It also welcomed 13.5 million Muslims who came to perform Umrah, the small pilgrimage that can be done all year round and aims to reach 30 million by 2030.

This year’s hajj takes place in the shadow of the Gaza war, after eight months of bloodshed that is an open wound for many in the Muslim world.

.Let’s sacrifice more for our country, Speaker Abbas urges citizens

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Muslims as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaker Abbas, in his congratulatory message to Muslims, said the celebration is about total submission to higher authority, sacrifice, and charity. He urged Nigerians to imbibe these virtues in their daily lives.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the speaker Mr Musa Krishi on Saturday in Abuja

The Speaker said the celebration has a major significance in the life of Muslims, as it reminds the people of the supremacy of Allah and the importance of sacrifice.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use this period for sober reflection and be their brother’s keeper at all times.

Speaker Abbas also called on Nigerians to continue praying for their leaders, while urging them to be supportive and cooperative for a better Nigeria.

The Speaker, who wished Muslims happy celebrations, prayed to Allah to accept their sacrifices.

.I-G orders human, operational assets deployment

However, Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of human and operational assets to ensure responsive policing ahead of the 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the I-G had directed Commissioners of Police nationwide and theiir supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), to strategically configure the security architecture in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR).

Adejobi said the directive was to ensure confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship among others.

He said the operations would be conducted professionally, without harassment or extortion, but respect for the fundamental rights of citizens.

According to him, personnel deployed are to perform their duties with discipline, professionalism, decorum and alertness.

He said the I-G had extended his felicitation to all Muslim Umma as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir and prayed for peace, joy and prosperity for.all.

Adejobi pledged the committment of the I-G to ensure a safe and secured environment for the celebration.

He said the Force would harness all available assets, including collaborating with relevant groups, associations, sectors and synergizing with other security agencies to enhance service delivery and stabilize general security within the nation.

He urged the public to adhere to all security advisories and traffic regulations during the celebrations to avoid any incidents that could mar the festive mood.

Adejobi urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or contact police emergency lines on 08031230631, 09133333785, 09133333786, via mail at pressforabuja@police.gov.ng,.

He said the force could also be reached via its social media on X @PoliceNG, FB @ngpolice, and IG @nigeriapoliceforce.

It’s a period of showing gratitude, sacrifices to God — Sheikh Ibrahim

An Islamic scholar and assistant Imam of Bukuru Central Mosque, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim has described Eid-el-Kabir as a period of showing love for humanity and offering sacrifices to God.

Sheikh Ibrahim, a Plateau based cleric said Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebration also considered to be a moment of sober reflection and total commune with God.

Cleric who was speaking Friday in Jos the Plateau state capital with Daily Champion Newspaper, on the significant of Eid-el-Kabir revealed it is one of the five pillars of Islam.

He advised Muslims to understand the significance of the celebration for their spiritual growth.

“I wish to urge all Muslims to see the Eid-el-Kabir beyond the narrow view of merrymaking.

“Muslims should be reminded of the trial of Prophet Ibrahim, which culminated into the celebration.

“In this period you would discovered that most of the Muslim Ummah embarked on Hajj operation, pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seeking for Allah face to forgive the shortcoming of mankind and offered sacrifices.

“It is expected that every Muslim should offer a sacrifices which is known as (Hadya) for Allah. The animals offered for sacrifice would now shared to neighbors, most especially the needy in the society.

“The aimed of the sacrifices symbolize, peace and love for one another devoid of religion or ethnic background, and expectations of Allah continues sustenance and sufficient blessings for mankind.

“Therefore, the essence of Eid-el-Kabir celebration hinged on the premised of peace and love for all mankind, and offering sacrifices to Almighty Allah for His faithfulness.”

The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services (DSS) felicitate the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications Dr. Peter Afunnanya on Saturday in Abuja

The event he said is significant for the opportunity it offers for prayers and celebrations, it reminds us of the importance of faith, obedience and generosity.

Accordingly, all citizens are enjoined to emulate these characteristics as bases for national transformation and unity. To this end, everyone is urged to show love, not only to their neighbours, but the country at large.

Also, it is strongly advised that while engaging in religious and social activities during the period, celebrants should be cautious and observe all necessary personal security procedures. Similarly, operators and patrons of malls, fun places, markets, parks and railway stations among others are to be vigilant and ensure strict compliance to physical and other security measures required for public safety. They should promptly report suspected movements or breaches to appropriate law enforcement authorities.

On its part, the Service will maintain close collaboration with sister security agencies and indeed other critical stakeholders to ensure smooth and hitch free celebrations.

Meanwhile, the website, dss.gov.ng; email address – dsspr@dss.gov.ng and Telephone lines +2349153391309;+2349088373514 will remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service during and after the holidays.

