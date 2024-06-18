Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Okpebholo visits President Tinubu in Lagos to pay Sallah homage

The Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Monday paid a Sallah homage visit to the President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The visit which was in line with the Islamic tradition of celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim, also saw the Senator felicitate President Tinubu over the special grace of Almighty Allah in his life to witness another Eid as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While wishing the President more of such celebrations in good health and peace of mind in future, the Senator lauded Mr President on his unwavering determination and strong political goodwill to transform the political and social-economic landscape of the country through the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Senator Okpebholo who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming September 21st off-cycle election in Edo State, seized the occasion to congratulate Muslims in Edo State and all over Nigeria on the successful celebration of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

