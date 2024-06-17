Champion Newspapers Limited
Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah

Photo Gallery
L-r...One of the Sons of Chairman Eleganza Group Mr Jubril Okoya; Alhaji Yusuf Babalola; and , Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and others   praying ,during  Eid-el-Kabir  Sallah  Festival celebration  at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah.on 16/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Mrs,Wosilat Okoya-Seriki, (middle) with other Faithful Muslim women  praying .during  Eid-el-Kabir  Sallah  Festival celebration  .

Cross Section of f Muslim Men Praying during  Eid-el-Kabir  Sallah  Festival  celebration  at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah.

Cross Section of Muslim Women , praying.

lmam Marufudeen Akintola ,  Leading Prayers, during  Eid-el-Kabir   Muslim prayers.

lmam Marufudeen Akintola ,Chief Iman Slaughtering the ram, during ’ Feast of the Sacrifice,”  Eid-el-Kabir   at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah.

Mr Jubril Okoya; (right) given out food to the people .

Cross section of the people waiting to received food ,during  Eid-El-Kabir ,  at Oluwanisola  Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate  Ajah on  16/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

