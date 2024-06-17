Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah Photo Gallery L-r...One of the Sons of Chairman Eleganza Group Mr Jubril Okoya; Alhaji Yusuf Babalola; and , Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and others praying ,during Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah.on 16/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 48 Share Mrs,Wosilat Okoya-Seriki, (middle) with other Faithful Muslim women praying .during Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration . Cross Section of f Muslim Men Praying during Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah. Cross Section of Muslim Women , praying. lmam Marufudeen Akintola , Leading Prayers, during Eid-el-Kabir Muslim prayers. lmam Marufudeen Akintola ,Chief Iman Slaughtering the ram, during ’ Feast of the Sacrifice,” Eid-el-Kabir at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah. Mr Jubril Okoya; (right) given out food to the people . Cross section of the people waiting to received food ,during Eid-El-Kabir , at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah on 16/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading CHINYERE IKEANYIEid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate AjahEleganza Estate Ajah. 48 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
