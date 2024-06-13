Eid-el Kabir: NSCDC deploys Operatives in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ibiloye Oluyemi has deployed about 1000 operatives ahead of the 2024 Eid-el Kabir celebration in the State.

Speaking with reporters on Akure, the Ondo state capital, the commandant noted that the operational order for the celebration period has been communicated to all the Eight Area Commanders and 36 Divisional Officers covering all 18 Local Government Areas in the State, with special attention given to the protection of Critical National Assets & Infrastructure.

The Rapid Response Squad, Tactical Team, and the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) according to him will patrol black spots, vulnerable locations, recreational centers, and other flash points to nip in the bud any criminal intentions.

He said Operatives from the Female Squad, Anti-vandal Unit, Agro Rangers, Operations Department, and Intelligence officers will coordinate and watchfully protect lives and properties before, during, and after the Salah Celebration.

The Commandant assured the people that his agency will be civil and professional in the discharge of this national assignment under his watch and also appealed to the good people of Ondo State to be security conscious and law-abiding.

He said “Report any suspicious movement of persons or consignment to the security agencies around you, wishing all Muslim faithful a blessed Salah Celebration”.

