Eid-el-Kabir: Muslim faithful In Akwa Ibom Urged to live in peace with host community

Akaiso Akaiso,Uyo.

Imam of Akwa Ibom State Central Mosque, Alhaji Bello Dahiru has urged Muslim faithful living in Uyo and its environs to live in peace with their host community and other residents in the state, religious affiliation notwithstanding.

Speaking through an interpreter, who himself is the head of the Hausa Community in Akwa Ibom state, Alhaji Hasan Saduiki, the Imam who described Akwa Ibom state as a very peaceful state, thanked God for keeping them alive to celebrate the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir without witnessing any casualties.

He thanked the state governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno for the support to them for a successful celebration and prayed to God to endow him and the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the wisdom to sail the ship of leadership well to the benefit of every Nigerian, irrespective of status, tribe and state of origin or residence.

On his part as leader of Hausa community in Akwa Ibom state, Alhaji Saduiki advised Muslim faithful to be good ambassadors of their religion and tribe . Speaking further, the Hausa community leader who interjected his speech with some Islamic quotations urged his people to show respect to the rule of law, business colleagues, constituted authorities and individuals and themselves.

According to him, you will only be respected if you respect yourself.

He explained that the slaughtering of the ram was act of piety as carried out by Ibrahim in obedience to instructions of Allah to sacrifice his only son Isiaka. As instructed by Allah, the ram or whatever one can afford to slaughter should be divided into three parts: one for charity, the second part for the neighbors while the third is for the family.

According to him, judging from the way the present administration has started, there is likely going to be a change for the better and invoked

God’s blessing on state, nation and national and state legislatures.

“For this state to produce the third citizen of Nigeria, I believe good things are coming soon for the state, Nigeria and indeed everybody.” he averred.