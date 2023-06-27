Eid-El-Kabir: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as Eid-El-Kabir holidays.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday June 28th and Thursday June 29th 2023 Public Holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration and heartily felicitates with the Muslim Ummah at home and in the diaspora,” the statement said.

It enjoined Muslims and all Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria.”

Akunlade expressed the hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity the country desire.

“We are hopeful that the prayers and sacrifices that come with this great celebration as well as the message of Eid-ei-Kabir will bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria,” he said.

However, The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has announced suspension of further work on the ongoing reconstruction of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, in order to reduce possible gridlock during the Eid-el- Kabir, Sallah celebration.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos Engr. (Mrs) Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Monday.

The statement reads: “Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project.

“Construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27 of June to Sunday, 2 of July, 2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday and minimise the discomfort of traffic gridlock during this very important period.

“Travellers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.”

.As Obaseki pays June salaries, pension

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has paid June salaries of workers and pensioners in Edo State ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said: “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has paid June salary of workers and pensions, in line with the government’s policy of meeting its salary obligations before or on the 26th of every month.

“The governor, as always, prioritises the welfare of workers and has continued to demonstrate this by ensuring that salaries and pension are paid as and when due.

“Workers in Edo State received their salaries today, June 26th. Pensioners have also been paid. This will enable Muslim faithful across the state to have uninterrupted Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

“The economy is in dire straits and it is only proper that workers are paid in time to enable them to do necessary shopping ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.”

He noted that the Governor Obaseki-led administration has maintained an unbroken streak of regular payment of salaries even after increasing the state’s minimum wage to N40,000, the highest in the country.