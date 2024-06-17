Eid – el Kabir: Embrace sacrifice, fulfil promises, Ajadi admonishes political office holders

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

An industrialist and Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has used the occasion of this year Eid-el Kabir to call on political leaders to embrace the principle of sacrifices in the handling of the affairs of the country.

He also urged them to always remember and fulfill whatever promises they made to the electorate during the electioneering6 campaigns.

Eid-El Kabir is celebrated Worldwide by the Muslim faithful to commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s (God) command in the Islamic tradition, just as Ibrahim was about to carry out the sacrifice in fulfilment of promise made, Allah intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead of his son, Ismaheel.

Ajadi in his message to mark the occasion of Eid El Kabir on Sunday urged political leaders to emulate Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah’s command and fulfilment of promise made to Allah, urging them to also make necessary sacrifice to grow the nation and bring prosperity to the people of Nigeria.

According to him, “I rejoice with Muslim faithful across the country on this occasion of Eid el Kabir. I wish them a successful celebration devoid of crisis and rancour.

“Despite the current harsh economy, I urged our Muslim brothers and sisters to rejoice for the gift of life. When we are alive, there is hope of a better tomorrow. We should particularly be grateful to Almighty Allah for the peace we are currently enjoying in our nation.

“Also as usual I call onq Nigerians to use this auspicious occasion to pray for our leaders both at the national and state levels for God to continue guiding their steps and helping them to lead the country from hardship to prosperity.

“Our political leaders should also learn from the sacrifice made by Ibrahim to surrender his only son for sacrifice promised to Allah until Allah saw his clean mind and replaced him with a ram for sacrifice. No sacrifice is too much to ensure peaceful and prosperity of Nigerians.

“When leaders make the necessary sacrifice, God will intervene and bring prosperity on our land.

“Political Leaders must remember the promises made during the electioneering campaigns and fulfill the promises to the electorate who based on these promises defied rain and hot sunshine to vote them to power.

“Our leaders should fear and respect Almighty God and because of this they should work day and night to ensure the masses are not suffering any untold hardship”.

