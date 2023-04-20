Eid-el-Fitr: Saudi Arabia, Sultan of Sokoto declare Friday for celebration

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Saudi Arabia announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will begin on Friday in the kingdom.

“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account citing a royal court statement.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

The holiday is normally celebrated with family gatherings.

The daytime fasting month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk, and traditionally gather with family and friends to break their fast in the evening.

It is also a time of prayers, with the faithful converging in large numbers at mosques, especially at night.

Fasting is widely practised in Saudi Arabia, home of the holiest shrines in Islam in Mecca and Medina.

Saudis are expected to observe a four-day holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

Also, The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Friday 21st of April 2023 as the first day of Shawwal 1444AH in Nigeria.

The Sultan made the declaration in his palace in Sokoto on Thursday after the Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee received several reports from various Moon Sighting committees across the country.

He said, therefore, Thursday is the 29th day of the month of Ramadan 1444 AH. and Friday is Eid Fitr.

The Sultan said he has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday as the first day of Shawwal 1444AH, the Day of Eid-el-Fitr.

He felicitated Nigerian Muslims and wished them God’s guidance and blessings, urging them to continue to pray for peace progress and development of the country.

Meanwhile, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his determination to make Nigeria better, greater and more prosperous.

He said his commitment to the vow to make the country better remained solid.

Tinubu made the reiteration on Thursday in his message to Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.

His words: “We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail.”

The statement which was personally signed by the president-elect reads:

“We thank Munificent Allah for the grace to witness this year’s Eid-el-fitri celebration after the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“For Muslims in our country and all over the world, Ramadan is a sacred spiritual obligation as one of the five pillars of Islam. With the help of Almighty Allah, we have gone through a period of abstinence, self-discipline, self-reflection, self-purification in gratitude and total submission to the will of Allah.

“We have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah.

“Beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting period imposed on us, the spiritual exercise we just concluded has also helped us to improve on our moral character, refine our minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

“At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living. This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans regardless of creed, region and ethnicity, love for our communities and love for country.

“To love one another, have compassion, empathy and love our beloved country means we must become better citizens in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We must constantly seek to become a better version of ourselves in patriotism, dedication to duty and honesty. We must also never be weary of doing what is right, fair and just to all.

“We are at the dawn of a Renewed Hope for a better, greater and a more prosperous Nigeria and I stand ready to walk with all Nigerians, young and old, male and female, with this opportunity to serve you in honour and dignity. This is a commitment that I have made and one in which we cannot afford to fail.

“I wish all Muslims in Nigeria and beyond happy Sallah celebration.”

.Atiku preaches unity, justice

As Muslims celebrate the end of the month-long Ramadan fasting period, former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has called on fellow Muslims to join efforts towards building a more united Nigeria in the light of the recent unfortunate bitter divisions caused by our national politics.

In his goodwill Sallah message, he said: “Let me join other leaders in congratulating my fellow Muslims for successfully witnessing the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period, a period that came with tough spiritual challenges that were designed to strengthen our Iman and Tawheed.”

“During this period of self-discipline, we had seen the importance of the abstention from all sinful acts that are in the overall interest of our spiritual life and happiness. God teaches us to eschew evils because it’s for our own ultimate good.

“One of the greatest blessings of Ramadan is that it helps us to get closer to our Creator, strengthen our faith, and promote charity or the spirit of giving to the weak and poor. It is important that we continue to live with the spirit of love, peace and harmony which Ramadan requires.

“It is equally important that we remember our country as we pray at our respective Eid prayer grounds. We must pray for God to enlarge His mercies and blessings upon the country.

“Nigeria needs peace and harmony and we as citizens must ensure that we live our lives according to the pleasings of God. We must make justice and fairness the hallmark of our nation.”

“Let’s not pretend that all is well. Our country is deeply divided. The outcome of the 2023 presidential election has made this division worse. I’m sincerely worried about this appalling reality.”

The Waziri of Adamawa called on Muslims to join the efforts towards healing these divisions.

“Nigeria is so important to us that we shouldn’t abandon its fate to divisive and demagogic politicians. We are all stakeholders in a united Nigeria. We must be part of the efforts to achieve interfaith dialogue with a view to achieving peaceful coexistence and a clime of love and religious tolerance,” the former Vice President advised Muslims.

The former Vice President wishes every family celebrating Eid el fitri pleasant festivities.

Abiodun congratulates Muslims, urges them to sustain values, tenets of Ramadan

As Muslim Ummah all over the world celebrate the end of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing another Eid-el-Fitri.

Abiodun, who conveyed this felicitations in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his spokesperson, equally charged Muslims on sustaining the values, morals and tenets they observed and imbibed in Ramadan

He noted that though fasting is over, Muslims should strive to continue with the total devotion to the Almighty Allah, good deeds and constant remembrance as well as reverence for God.

The governor pointed out that as Ramadan symbolizes holiness, dedication to the worship of Allah and carrying out charity activities, Muslims in the state should stick to these pious activities, even as the holy month comes to an end.

He urged the adherents of Islam to use the period of Eid-el-Fitri to supplicate to God and pray for peace, unity, progress and development of Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

The governor, who urged Muslims to celebrate the festival in a moderate manner, as Allah frowns at flamboyancy, urged them to extend love and give to the less privileged, in the spirit of Ramadan.

Abiodun, however, reiterates that his administration will continue to encourage inter-religious harmony in the state, espouse good governance and ensure that people remain an integral focus of its policies and programmes.

The governor also assured that his administration would continue to work to provide secure ambience for the people and investors in order to enhance socio-economic development of Ogun as well as the economic well-being of residents in the state

.Obaseki felicitates with Muslim faithful, preaches hope, tolerance

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslims in the state on the celebration of Eid-El Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In his Eid-El Fitr message, Obaseki charged Muslim faithful and other Edo residents not to lose faith in the country but to intensify prayers and renew their hope that the nation would overcome its current challenges.

Obaseki said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I extend my warmest congratulations to you as you celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

“As you celebrate this joyous occasion, I urge you to sustain the lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance, discipline and love learnt during the period of Ramadan. These virtues are necessary in achieving peace, unity and sustainable socio-economic development in our state and country.

“I encourage you to continue to show love, care and compassion to one another, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W), especially at this time when majority of our citizens are experiencing hardship arising from the nation’s harsh economic realities.”

The governor noted, “I urge you all not to lose hope in the country despites its many socioeconomic challenges but continue to pray for our dear state and country, Nigeria, and work towards the progress and development of our state and nation.”

.Adeleke calls for continuous act of love, sacrifice

Osun State Governor, Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has urged Muslim faithfuls in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice the holy month of Ramadan teaches.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, while felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of the 2023 Eid-el-fitr, the Governor charges the Muslim faithfuls to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

“I rejoice with fellow Muslims across Osun State on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. While we throng the Eid ground for prayers and mark the end of the month of Ramadan, you should not forget the lessons the month teaches us.

“The act of love, sacrifice, and sharing with our brothers and sisters must not end with the month. You should extend those virtues beyond the holy month.

“I also urge you to, in line with the teachings of the Qur’an and holy prophet Muhammad, live with tolerance with our neighbours both Muslims and non-Muslims.

“As you head to prayer ground, pray for peace in Osun, pray for its development and cooperate with the present administration in the state to deliver developmental projects for the benefit of the teeming populace”, the Governor said.

Also, Eid-el-Fitr: Speaker Obasa Congratulates Muslims, Tasks On Lessons of Ramadan

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for the successful conclusion of this year’s Holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims observe ‘Sawm’.

Dr. Obasa noted that the grace given Muslims during the fasting period, which culminates in this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, is a renewal of the need to constantly show gratitude to Almighty Allah for His provision, His love and protection.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, commended Muslim faithful in Nigeria for spending the Ramadan period praying for not themselves alone, but the country.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon begin to experience a new direction with the forthcoming change of leadership baton between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obasa thanked Lagosians for keeping faith in the government and constantly supporting it to succeed. He also praised Nigerians for remaining resolute and resilient with the hope of seeing the country of their dream just as he urged Muslims not to forget the lessons embedded in Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitr.

“Almighty Allah has been good to us in Nigeria. We can all attest to this looking at how far we have trudged as a nation in quest of happiness for its citizens.

“No doubt, the citizens have also continued to help the country through our love for one another, our unending efforts to keep Nigeria United and above all, our prayers and supplications to Almighty Allah.

“Therefore, as we join Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, we need to commend ourselves for playing positive roles to better our society and further task ourselves to do more as we move towards new administrations in many states and at the centre.

“We must remain conscious of the lessons of Ramadan and continue to put them into practice beyond this period. Now that our hopes are renewed ahead May 29 being the date for the inauguration of Nigeria’s next administration, let’s continue to seek the face of Allah to help the government meet the yearnings of citizens.

“Beyond this celebration, we need not forget that there is strength unity. Thus, we must shun vices that can likely put pegs on our collective aspirations for a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, my colleagues, staff and management of the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish us all a beautiful Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Eid Mubarak!” Dr. Obasa said.

. NLC greets workers, says members are victims of wicked governance

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls as they joined the rest of the world in celebrating Eid-,el-fitri.

The congress, in a statement signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, said workers in the country were always victims of bad governance in the country.

Ajaero, in the statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, urged workers to use the period of Eid-el-fitri to pray for a better Nigeria, where there will be total freedom from the oppression of the heartless and vissionless leaders.

The statement reads; “As the Ramadan comes to an end and the Moon is seen with all

its excitement and anxieties heralding such occasions, Congress felicitates with all Nigerians especially workers who have borne the brunt of the continuous and unrelenting consequences of

heartless and visionless governance in the country.

“While suffering, hunger and disease may have increased

exponentially in the Country in the midst of the opulent life styles of those who have captured the levers of power and their refusal to heed simple and clear-headed advise to salvage our nation, the essence of this holy period strengthens all of us and gives us hope

of a better future not anchored on our leaders but on the supreme and divine powers of the almighty God.

“We enjoin all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of this season and the virtues espoused by the great Prophet to build the nation of our dreams where there will be equality, justice, Peace and fair play.

” It is our responsibility as a people especially as faithfuls who sit on high moral ground to allow the expression of those same ideals

enshrined in the holy book to not only drive our personal lives but to also propel our search for freedom for all Nigerians.

“As the Moon rises, may our freedom rise from the clutches of

those who have held our nation down! As the moon is seen, may our light as a nation be seen and may we then begin to march on the path to greatness.

“These may not happen until we use the power that the almighty Allah has given to us in this season to pursue the dethronement of wickedness from our nation and the

enthronement of liberty, honesty and integrity upon the land.

“There is hope but only when we take action! Our collective

freedom is possible only when we stand and work together

refusing to be divided by the preaching and pleadings to various primordial ties and vacuous sentiments. Let us stand together in 2023! Let us pursue our liberty! It is possible! May the Moon bring freedom to our nation!

.as NSCDC deploys 52,000 officers for security

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has approved the deployment of 52, 000 officers and men of the Corps to provide security during this year’s Eid-el- Fitr celebration across all states in the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The CG specifically tasked Zonal Commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their zones, while State Commandants are to effectively mobilise Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders and all Special Forces to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, I have charged all Zonal Commanders and State Commandants with these responsibilities and everyone must brace up to discharge their assignments satisfactorily,” the CG stated.

He charged all formations of the Corps to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during and after the celebration to prevent surprises from the criminals.

He ordered that, deployment of personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations to make the festivity hitch-free.

The Corps helmsman extends his felicitation to all Muslim faithful in the country and across the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fasting and celebration of Eid-el-Fitr. He prayed to God to answer all prayers for peace, stability and security in the country.