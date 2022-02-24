Eguavoen Congratulates Super Falcons On WAFCON 2022 Qualification

Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen has congratulated the Super Falcons following their qualification for this year’s WAFCON.

The Falcons edged Côte d’Ivoire 1-0 in Abidjan to seal qualification 3-0 on aggregate thanks to Esther Okoronkwo’s 87th-minute goal.

The Ivorians had a golden opportunity to take the lead late in the first half after they were awarded a penalty but Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves it.

And reacting to the Falcons’ qualification Eguavoen wrote on Twitter:” Congratulations to the Super Falcons on securing qualification to our 14th Africa Women Cup Of Nations. Go on and conquer. Soar Super Falcons.”

This year’s WAFCON will take place in Morocco in July and it will serve as a qualification for next year’s women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons will be gunning for a record-extending 10th continental title.