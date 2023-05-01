Egbin Power Restates Commitment To Human Capital Development, Rewards Employees With Cash Prizes Worth Millions

Egbin Power Plc, the largest Power Generating station in Nigeria, has rewarded several employees with cash prizes and gifts worth millions of Naira for stellar performances and contributions leading to increased productivity and further growth of the business.

The GenCo recently hosted the 2023 Best Performance Dinner to appreciate and encourage employees and teams who demonstrated high level of commitment and outstanding performance in their work over the past year and Q1 of 2023. The ceremony recognized employees in various categories including outstanding performance, innovation, QHSE, teamwork and leadership.

Benson Akindileni of Maintenance Planning Department emerged the Best Performing Staff and won a GS4 compact SUV, closely followed by Abdullahi Shuaibu of Mechanical Department who N5m in second place and Omatseye Dasilva of Procurement Department with N3m in third place.

Endurance Otaru emerged the Best Performing Female staff and was rewarded with a huge sum of N5m, while the Instrumentation & Control (I&C) team bagged the Best Performing Team and carted away N20m for their efforts. Winners in other categories bagged prizes worth between N500,000 and N1m in recognition of their contributions.

Speaking at the ceremony, one of the Directors of Egbin Power Plc, Kola Adesina OFR said that the impressive performance of the employees provided the necessary impetus for the growth of the business.

“We are proud of our employees, and it is our tradition to reward outstanding performance. Their hard work and dedication have helped our company achieve success and this is a show of our appreciation for their efforts. The employees being celebrated here have put together impressive performance and they have been able to deliver at optimal level within the organization, that is why we are celebrating them as a model to challenge and motivate others.”

He expressed optimism that the operations of Egbin Power Plc will get better because the initiative would further inspire the workforce as the management will continue to invest in its human capital development to create a pipeline for the kind of leadership needed for future growth and development of the industry.

Adesina pledged that the company will continue to use this platform to further drive human capital development, sustainability and inspire outstanding performance among staff”.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Egbin Power Plc. Mokhtar Bounour, noted that the occasion is part of the company’s tradition to empower and support the employees in driving high performance and celebrating their excellence which yields results for the business.

“The rewards are part of Egbin’s ongoing commitment to creating a positive and supportive work environment that recognizes and rewards employee contributions. By recognizing their performance for the outstanding results achieved, we further inspire them to greater heights and encourage them to keep working safely as well.

He explained that Egbin Power, which is part of Sahara Power Group, constantly strategizes to drive innovation, promote human capital development and sustainability in order to improve operation and deliver positive results for the power sector.

“This occasion is about empowering and celebrating our people, and the results achieved while also developing human capital and driving sustainable business. We expect that these rewards will further boost the motivation of our employees and improve their morale greatly.”

“Recognizing and rewarding employees is essential to maintaining a strong motivated workforce. We want our employees to know that their efforts are valued and appreciated and that we are committed to supporting their growth and development within the organization.”

Abdulazzez Mofindi, a Director and representative of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) on the Board of Egbin Power, commended the Management of Egbin Power for transforming the facility from what it used to be over the years before takeover. He urged the Management to sustain the transformation and continue to drive performance in the sector by motivating the workforce and recognizing the role the staff play in the growth of the organization.

With an installed capacity of 1,320MW, Egbin is easily Africa’s largest privately-run thermal plant. The significance of an empowered and collaborative workforce portends great tidings for Egbin as the organization prepares for its Phase II expansion plan.