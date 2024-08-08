Egbin Power Bags Triple ISO Certifications, Reinforces Commitment to Operational Excellence 

Underscoring its unwavering commitment to high operational standards and quality management systems, Egbin Power Plc, Nigeria’s largest power generation company, has been certified to three ISO standards.

The certifications are ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environment Management System), and ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System). According to the Genco, the certifications further endorsed the management’s dedication to exceptional operations and processes.

The Chief Executive Officer of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, described the certification as a pivotal achievement for Egbin Power, as it further strengthens its position as a responsible corporate organisation and demonstrates the company’s commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment, implementing environmentally friendly initiatives, and delivering best-in-class service in the power sector.

“This certification is a testament to our robust compliance with global best practices, as we implement and adhere to the highest standards in our operations, and also establish a comprehensive framework for managing occupational health and safety, environmental impacts, and quality processes,” Bounour said.

Speaking further, he reaffirmed that Egbin Power remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence and will continue to invest in initiatives that enhance its performance in the power sector, noting that the company is committed to leveraging these certifications to drive continuous improvement and create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

According to the Genco, the ISO 45001:2018 certification validates Egbin Power’s robust occupational health and safety management system, ensuring the well-being of its employees and contractors. The ISO 14001:2015 certification recognizes the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, while the ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores Egbin Power’s dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services.

The company’s Head of Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE), Egbin Power, Julius Akpong, said the company has a deeply entrenched safety culture and effective management system that guide employees and the company’s operations, thereby ensuring excellence at all times.

“At Egbin Power, we have instituted a structured approach to occupational safety management over the years, while upholding workplace safety not just as a priority but as part of our core value, which affirms our Safety culture, Professionalism, Integrity & Discipline as well as Commitment to Stakeholders, Environmental Consciousness and Sustainability).

“We continuously standardise our processes and procedures as part of the effort towards strengthening operational safety and ensuring due diligence. Our focus has been the safety of people, equipment, environment, and materials, thereby leading to improved governance, enhanced operational excellence, and sustainability,” Akpong explained.

Egbin Power Plc is Nigeria’s largest power generation company, committed to providing reliable and sustainable electricity to the nation. With a focus on operational excellence and environmental responsibility, the company is driving the country’s power sector towards a brighter future.