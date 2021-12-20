EFG Hermes advises TPG’s Evercare Group on sale of its 50% stake in Islamabad Diagnostic Centre to Integrated Diagnostics Holding for $72.4m

EFG Hermes’ investment banking division, the investment banking franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), said it has advised TPG’s Evercare Group on the sale of its 50per cent stake in Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) to Integrated Diagnostics Holding (IDH) for a total consideration of $72.35 million.

IDC, a leading radiology and pathology diagnostics service provider in Pakistan, provides a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art imaging and lab services under one roof, across an extensive national network of 80+ branches in ~30 cities.

The CEO of EFG Hermes Frontier, Ali Khalpey, commented on the transaction: “I am proud of the team’s ability to conclude such a high profile, the cross-border transaction for one of the most active private equity investors in FEM. This marks EFG Hermes’ first inbound transaction into Pakistan and showcases our ability to connect our clients across our markets. We look forward to continuing to build on this track record.”

EFG Hermes acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to TPG.

For a better society