Efficient Service Delivery Institutionalised In State House, Says Permanent Secretary

. Inaugurates Conference Coordinating Unit Fleet Management Hub And Workshop

The Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar, says effective service delivery has been instituted in the State House by leveraging technology, reinvigorating the workforce and providing infrastructure.

Unveiling the State House Conference Coordinating Unit Fleet Management Hub and Workshop at the weekend in Abuja, Umar charged management staff to actively support the implementation of a technology-driven work process across all departments.

While the State House Conference Coordinating Unit specializes in facilitating and providing transportation support for conferences, meetings, and other events, the Fleet Management Hub and Workshop is a dedicated facility responsible for maintaining the dedicated fleet of vehicles fully functional.

The Permanent Secretary, who undertook a tour of the facility after the inauguration, explained that the Hub serves as a central point for all activities related to vehicle management, including fleet inventory, scheduling, maintenance, tracking, repairs and general coordination.

The workshop houses a team of skilled technicians and mechanics, and serves as a maintenance and repair centre, providing necessary services to keep the fleet operational and minimize downtime.

”This workshop makes our work easy. Everyone who works around here is reasonably motivated, and motivation in the civil service is not only about money. It is about rewarding hardwork, a good work environment, the tools to work with and a management that observes due process,” he said.

Umar announced that with the successful completion of the Fleet Management Hub, the next project is the automation, digitisation and integration of the State House General and Medical Stores.

According to the Permanent Secretary, by leveraging technology and streamlining operations, this initiative will improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in managing inventory, procurement, and distribution of office supplies, drugs and other items in the State House.