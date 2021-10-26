EFCC transfers forfeited assets to AGF as Senators Kick

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has transferred all the forfeited Assets to the Office of Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami.

This was made known when the Anti-graft agency appeared before the Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption chaired by Senator Suleiman Andy Kwari.

The Director of Operations in the Agency, Abdulkarim Chukkol gave information to the Senators when he was asked about the state of Forfeited Assets.

According to him, all the Forfeited Assets have been transferred to the Office of Attorney General of the Federation.

He said the EFCC acted in line with the policy directive issued since 2019 that all final forfeited assets should be transfer to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for proper management

The Director of Operations did not enumerate the Assets transfered to Office of Attorney General of the Federation while speaking before the lawmakers.

Some Senators however kicked against the transfered of forfeited Assets to the Office of Attorney General of Federation, Senator Abba Moro Specifically stating that he does see Management accumen in Office of Attorney General of the Federation that is not in EFCC.

He said the assets need to be disposed off for government to raise money to finance the budget.

The Senator said, “ I don’t see the rational for transfer of asset to AGF. I don’t see Management accumen in AGF that is not available in EFCC.

But, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari in his intervention said that the proceed of crime bill that is currently before the Senate will address the issue .