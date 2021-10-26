EFCC transfers forfeited assets to AGF as Senators Kick

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has transferred all the forfeited Assets to the Office of Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami.
This was made known when the Anti-graft agency appeared before the Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption chaired by Senator Suleiman Andy Kwari.
The Director of Operations in the Agency, Abdulkarim Chukkol gave information to the Senators when he was asked about the state of Forfeited Assets.
According to him, all the Forfeited Assets have been transferred to the Office of Attorney General of the Federation.
He said the EFCC acted in line with the policy directive issued since 2019 that all final forfeited assets should be transfer to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation for proper management
The Director of Operations did not enumerate the Assets transfered to Office of Attorney General of the Federation while speaking before the lawmakers.
Some Senators however kicked against the transfered of forfeited Assets to the Office of Attorney General of Federation, Senator Abba Moro Specifically stating that he does see Management accumen in Office of Attorney General of the Federation that is not in EFCC.
He said the assets need to be disposed off for government to raise money to finance the budget.
The Senator said, “I don’t see the rational for transfer of asset to AGF. I don’t see Management accumen in AGF that is not available in EFCC.
But, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari in his intervention said that the proceed of crime bill that is currently before the Senate will address the issue .
According to him, this is what the proceed of crime bill will be addressed, it will seek to address such ambiguity.
Also, during the budget defence hearing , Senators Complained about the meagre budget allocated to the Anti-graft agency saying that the fund is not enough to fight corruption in Nigeria.
Senator Yusuf Yusuf wondered how could N31 billion be enough to fight corruption in the country.
Supporting the position of Senator Yusuf Yusuf, Senator Smart Adeyemi also complained about money allocated for Anti-graft agency to fight corruption in Nigeria.
Senator Adeyemi added that the Anti-graft agency should be able to get offices on all Senatorial districts if it is not possible to get offices in all the local governments in the country adding that availability of the agency offices in Senatorial districts will make it easier for them to get first hand information.
Earlier, The Director of Finance of the Commission, Mohammed Joda while defending the 2022 budget proposal said the total fund proposed for the agency in 2022 is N31. 3 billion of which N25.8 billion Is earmarked for personnel cost, N3.6 billion for overhead while the sum of N 1.8 billion is for capital expenditure
The Director of Operations of EFCC, informed the Lawmakers that EFCC only have 15 offices across the federation including the headquarters in Abuja .
Also, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) headed by its Chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye(SAN) defended the Commission’s budget before the committee.
Prof. Owasanoye said the total budget proposed for ICPC in 2022 is N12.9 billion of which N9.8 billion is for personnel cost , N1.8 billion while only N1.3 billion is for capital expenditure .
Another agency that appeared before the committee is Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) headed by Mr Tukur Modibo who complained bitterly about the N 350 million capital fund allocated to his agency in 2022 budget.
Mr Modibo who appealed to the Senate for upward review of the allocation to enable the agency carry out it’s mandate without any hindrance.
He also told the committee that the N4 billion was proposed for personnel while N1 billion is for overhead.
In his concluding remarks, the chairman of the committee noted that” some agencies are too important to be limited to envelope system if they must perform their mandates to the fullest”.