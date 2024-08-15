EFCC seeks special courts to tackle oil theft, vandalism

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has called for the establishment of a special court dedicated to prosecuting cases of crude oil theft.

The Commission’s Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, made this call during an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives special committee on crude oil theft in Abuja on Wednesday.

Chukkol noted that over 400 cases were brought to court in 2019, with an additional 200 cases prosecuted in 2022.

He explained that the creation of a special court, along with amendments to the legal framework governing the EFCC, would significantly enhance the agency’s ability to combat crude oil theft.

In a related development, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, also advocated for the establishment of special courts to address crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. Kyari made this recommendation in June, urging the judiciary to support efforts to tackle these challenges.

Kyari made this appeal at the National Judges Capacity Building Workshop on the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, organised by the National Judicial Institute and INVESTIN 234.

In his goodwill message at the workshop, the GCEO emphasised that the benefits of the PIA have been significantly undermined by crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. He urged the judiciary to consider either establishing a special court to handle cases related to these crimes or ensuring accelerated hearings for such cases.

Kyari highlighted the crucial role of the judiciary in supporting the efforts of the NNPC, law enforcement agencies, and other industry stakeholders in combating these challenges.

“Specifically, I recommend the creation of a special court to try these offences, as they are critical to our survival as a nation, or alternatively, the implementation of an accelerated hearing process through the issuance of Practice Directions, coupled with strict sanctions to deter potential offenders,” Kyari stated.