EFCC operatives arrests Internet Fraudster in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Mauduguri

The operatives off the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) in Borno state, have nabbed one Vincent Markus, a suspected serial internet fraudster. .

According to a statement by the Mauduguri Zonal Directorate of the EFCC which was made available to Journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday, the suspect, a student of the University of Maiduguri was arrested in Badirisa, Damare Ward Girei Local Government, Adamawa State, following credible intelligence showing that he specialised in hacking and other internet-related activities.

The statement said Markus operates using pseudo names on WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms in carrying out his heinous act.

Items recovered, according to the EFCC include; a three-bedroom flat, Peugeot 206, Toyota Corolla Verso 2009 model, two Toyota Starlets 2012 and 2013 models, air-conditioners, iPhone 14 pro max, Infinix Note 30, freezer, Hisense TV, amongst others.

The EFFC said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.