Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

EFCC grills ex-gov Fayemi over alleged N4bn misappropriation

Latest News
By Editor
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has quizzed former Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, over alleged money laundering and misappropriation of N4 billion.

A source close to the anti-graft agency said that Fayemi arrived at the EFCC facility at about 10 a.m. on Thursday and was drilled by its operatives.

The source said that the ex-governor was at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency located on Oko Close, Off Station Road, Ilorin in Kwara for interrogation over an alleged fraud.

According to the source, EFCC was interrogating the former governor over allegations of misappropriation of N4 billion and money laundering.

Continue Reading
Editor 11973 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

At maiden meeting, Tinubu orders security chiefs to crush…

No plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal now–…

Subsidy removal: Amnesty International urges FG to mitigate…

Gov. Mbah cancels Monday’s sit-at-home in Enugu, wants…

1 of 1,594