 EFCC grants Obiano administrative bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted former Governor of Anambra, Mr Willie Obiano , administrative bail.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-corruption institutions in West Africa (NACIWA) in Abuja on Monday.

Bawa, said Obiano, was still in its custody since he had yet to meet his bail conditions.

“Although, he has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions.

“So far, he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obiano was arrested on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and brought to Abuja on Friday morning.

The former Anambra governor is being investigated over an alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

NAN also reports that the former governor was being interrogated over an alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P money and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.

The anti-graft agency boss insisted that there was nothing political about Obiano’s investigation.

“There is nothing political about the investigation. You know what the EFCC stands for.

“We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crime and we link it up together and then we go to court.

“That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do.

“We have been accused of media trial. But we will continue to do our investigations professionally, ” Bawa said.