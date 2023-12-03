EFCC boss vows to fight corruption, prioritise staff welfare

The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has pledged to refocus the anti-corruption war by adopting modalities capable of stimulating economic growth and development.

The chairman gave the assurance, while addressing members of staff of Ilorin Zonal Command of EFCC, at the Commission’s Office, GRA, Ilorin.

Olukoyede promised a paradigm shift in the agency’s approach to anti-graft war, to make it more proactive and result oriented.

“There is need for us to refocus our attention in EFCC.

“We need to define our scope of mandate with a view to stimulate the economy of the country.

”The era of stifling and crippling of businesses with unwarranted PNDs is gone,” he said.

”We must be able to separate proceeds of crime from legitimate funds and use the instrumentality of our mandate to create wealth and jobs for people.

“We will also use the instrumentality of our mandate to create conducive environment for businesses to thrive for a sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The EFCC boss also pledged to prioritise staff welfare, stressing that he was already in talks with the government for necessary support.

“We have done it before and we are going to do it again,” he assured.

Olukoyede asked officers of the commission to be above board and avoid acts of compromise in their line of duty, stressing.

“We owe our nation the sacred duty of making this country free of corruption and crimes”.

He urged members of staff to work together for a good course and see themselves as officers having the same rights and privileges as encapsulated in Section 8 (5) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the executive Chairman had earlier visited the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, where he called on traditional rulers to deepen their partnership with EFCC.

He called for more cooperation in order to reduce corruption through adequate promotion of ethics, values and behavioral change among their subjects.

“Our royal fathers have a crucial role to play by using your good offices to champion the crusade against corruption among your subjects.

Responding, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Zulu Gambari pledged to continue supporting EFCC and other law enforcement agencies in stamping out corruption and other form of criminalities in the State. (NAN