EFCC arrests Pius Anyim

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corruption.

It was gathered that the former President of the Senate was invited as part of an investigation in a case of alleged diversion of public funds.

Anyim, who arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja in the afternoon , was still grilled by a team of operatives as at the time of filing this story.

Though details of the allegations against the former SGF were not disclosed, a source familiar with the case informed that it is in connection with the corruption and money laundering case involving a former Aviation Minister and serving senator representing Anambra North Senator Stella Oduah.

Part of the airport rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million were allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has an interest.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren could not be reached on the arrest last night.

But a close friend of the former SGF under the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan confirmed that Anyim was in EFCC’s custody.