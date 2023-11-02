EFCC arrests 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested sixty-nine, 69, suspected internet fraudsters in Osun State.
They were arrested on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.
Confirming the arrest, the Head, of Media & Publicity, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, Dele Oyewale said credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters.
