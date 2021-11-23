EEDC unveils bill download portal

by Cosmas Chukwu

Customers of the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC,EEDC, can now download their energy bills at their convenience right from the EEDC website using the newly introduced “Bill Download Portal”, and proceed to pay their bills without necessarily waiting to receive the physical copy of their bills.

This hint was dropped EEDC Head of Corporate Affairs, Emeka Eze, who disclosed that “The initiative is a 24-hour customer support service introduced by the company as part of its ongoing automation processes aimed at achieving efficiency and improving customer experience”.

He added that “This service applies only to postpaid customers, both metered and unmetered, , and enables them conveniently download their energy bills for payment, access their bill history for up to 6 months period, as well as monitor their energy consumptions.

“In addition, customers can also request for a new connection, lodge complaints and generate support tickets for tracking such complaints.”

To subscribe to this service, Eze, explained “customers are expected to log on to EEDC website;www.enugudisco.com, click on the “Bill Download” button, accept the Terms and Conditions, sign up by filling their account number or meter number and providing other relevant information required to consummate the process.”

The Bill Download initiative is expected to reduce the identified challenges associated with manual/physical bill distribution.

EEDC is coming up with more solutions that will make customer experience enjoyable and equally enhance its processes even as EEDC customers groan under the weight of paying the highest tariff in the country