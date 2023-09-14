EEDC strengthens partnership with Police to curb vandalism, energy theft.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it is strengthening existing partnership with the Nigeria Police to curb vandalism and energy theft with its network franchise area covering the South-East.

The Head of Security in EEDC, Mr Frank Ejiofor, said this during a courtesy visit on the new Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, in his office in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ejiofor also noted that the visit was part of EEDC’s strategy to collaborate with its critical stakeholders.

“The EEDC is using this opportunity to solicit for continued support of the Nigeria Police Force against the various activities that impact negatively on our company’s operations.

“Some of these activities include vandalism of electricity infrastructure, energy theft and assault on our officials among others,” he said.

He also lauded the commissioner on his efforts to curtail the security challenges in the state.

Responding, CP Uzuegbu, assured EEDC of the Police Command’s willingness not only to support its operations but also its readiness to attend to any call on them for assistance.

The commissioner commended EEDC for its socio-economic impact and development in the country especially in the area of job creation for the teeming youths in the state.

Accompanying Ejiofor to the courtesy visit were EEDC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh; Head, Customer Service, Mrs Ijeoma Ogudebe; District Business Manager, Ogui District, Mr Chimezie Chukwu, and the Chief Security Officer, Ogui District, Mr. Jonathan Arum