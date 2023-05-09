EEDC Restores Supply to Imo State, as NLC, TUC suspends industrial action

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has resumed full operations in Imo State following the suspension of the week-long industrial action embarked upon by organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The suspension is following an agreement yesterday (Monday), between the Imo State Government, NLC, and TUC, “to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality”

Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is the primary source of power supply to EEDC, has been directed to immediately restore supply to enable EEDC distribute to its customers.

By this development, power supply was restored to Owerri metropolis and most parts of the state yesterday, while effort is being made to gradually restore the remaining areas.

EEDC, therefore, appreciates its esteemed customers in Imo State for the calm and understanding they displayed while the industrial action lasted.

It will be recalled that last week Monday, the organised labour, after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, directed all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State to withdraw their services effective from 12 midnight on Tuesday, over alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration”.

We are excited that this issue is being addressed and are already gradually picking supply and distributing to our customers across Imo State.

We remain committed and consistently working to deliver improved services to our esteemed customers.