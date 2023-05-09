Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

EEDC Restores Supply to Imo State, as NLC, TUC suspends industrial action

Energy
By Editor
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has resumed full operations in Imo State following the suspension of the week-long industrial action embarked upon by organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

 

The suspension is following an agreement yesterday (Monday), between the Imo State Government, NLC, and TUC, “to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality”

 

Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is the primary source of power supply to EEDC, has been directed to immediately restore supply to enable EEDC distribute to its customers.

 

By this development, power supply was  restored to Owerri metropolis and most parts of the state yesterday, while effort is being made to gradually restore the remaining areas.

 

EEDC, therefore, appreciates its esteemed customers in Imo State for the calm and understanding they displayed while the industrial action lasted.

 

It will be recalled that last week Monday, the organised labour, after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting, directed all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State  to withdraw their services effective from 12 midnight on Tuesday, over alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration”.

 

We are excited that this issue is being addressed and are already gradually  picking supply and distributing to our customers across Imo State.

 

We remain committed and consistently  working to deliver improved services to our esteemed customers.

Continue Reading
Editor 11514 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

FG empowers NUPRC to supervise crude oil activities at…

NUPRC:  PIA Has Nullified Discretionary Award of Oil Blocks…

Rainoil GMD, Gabriel Ogbechie’s shares practical…

NMDPRA encourages stakeholders to exploit opportunities of…

1 of 311